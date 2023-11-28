Home » How many years will you extend your life if you start eating well at 40? |
Health

How many years will you extend your life if you start eating well at 40? |

by admin
How many years will you extend your life if you start eating well at 40? |

Nutrition and longevity. Food plays a fundamental role in human health. There is an avalanche of scientific evidence which demonstrate the importance of diet in well-being and in the prevention of all chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, neurodegenerative diseases and some types of cancer.

Nutrition and longevity: at 40 you can change your habits to live a long time

A group of English experts he wanted to calculate how many years You can extend your life expectancy if you start eating healthily at the age of 40. Researchers have developed a predictive model capable of indicating how many more years can be gained thanks to a radical change in eating habits.

Experts have divided foods into categories according to their effects on human health. Just to give an example, fruit and vegetables, fish and whole grains are in the category of foods suitable for well-being, while processed meats are in the negative category, together with ultra-processed foods.

Nutrition and longevity: how many years do you gain?

The results leave no room for doubt. Already with a partial change in eating habits at 40 years of age, life expectancy increases by:

8.9 years for men, 8.6 years for women.

If the change is radical, life expectancy increases by:

10.8 years for men, 10.4 years for women.

The researchers’ goal is to give governments scientific tools to develop information campaigns to raise awareness for citizensso that they can follow a conscious diet.

Most chronic diseases are preventable

We know that prevention could save millions of lives every year. Suffice it to say that cardiovascular diseases can be prevented in most cases, as well as stroketype 2 diabetes and neurodegenerative diseases. Even tumors can be prevented in at least 40% of cases.

See also  Evolving Medicine: Overcoming Pathologization of LGBTIQ+ Identities and Sexual Orientations

Moreover, it is well known that a varied diet provides all the elements for its correct functioning. Foods rich in vitamins, mineral salts and antioxidants protect the cells, and therefore the body’s organs, from oxidative damage, which accelerates the aging processes. Proteins, fats and carbohydrates are essential for human health.

Nutrition and longevity: why is nutrition so important?

Having the right body weight is another crucial step to living long and well. A varied, balanced and above all sustainable diet is the best way to achieve this goal. In addition to the fact that being overweight is one of the main causes of many chronic diseases, it also increases the levels of inflammation in the body, an ideal habitat for the development of pathologies.

Read also…

You may also like

German Bundestag – Questions about studying medicine in...

Sarri live, the press conference before Bayern-Lazio LIVE

World Obesity Day, 1 in 3 Italians are...

More and more forgetful? 5 diseases trigger dementia...

The Hidden Dangers of Excessive Indoor Time: How...

HPV vaccine, are there any booster shots?

37 million children under five are overweight

Five reasons why you should eat Greek yogurt...

AUSL Modena – Volunteers on medical transport vehicles:...

Fibromyalgia disabling disease? It has not yet been...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy