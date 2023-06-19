How men wear the Edgar hairstyle in a modern way: tips for styling

Already one of the most popular and trendy men’s haircuts, the Edgar hairstyle allows for numerous versions that suit all tastes. Although this hair style is mainly preferred by young Latin Americans, it can also be adapted to various face shapes and hair types. In addition, the men’s hairstyle is very trendy in 2023, with many pop singers, footballers and other stars opting for it these days. If you want to try the haircut too, below are some variants for inspiration as well as tips on styling.

What is the Edgar hairstyle and what advantages does it have for men?

This type of men’s hairstyle got its name after a popular baseball player named Edgar Martinez had his hair cut with this unprecedented hair style. Actually, the Edgar hairstyle is considered one of the newer versions of the classic Caesar and pot cut. However, it is about longer hair on the top of the head, which is usually combined with pointed, shaved sides of the head. However, there are other ways to style such a men’s haircut, with a few factors to consider.

Above all, the clean cut of the hair and the flowing effect on the sides characterize the Edgar hairstyle. Even the modern variants make the haircut much more unusual than the classic versions of Caesar men’s hairstyles. Mexicans also call the cut ‘takuache’, which means possum and is popular with pickup truck drivers. In addition, the main advantage of the haircut is that it is quite versatile and suitable for almost any hair type and texture. It is a casual hair style that looks like you just woke up but still has a cool look.

How can the common men’s haircut be made and styled?

When it comes to the different face shapes, the Edgar hairstyle is particularly suitable for square faces. However, the style can compliment a wide range of head and face shapes. However, it would be advisable not to avoid variants that are cut too high for oval faces. This could result in a look that doesn’t look particularly good. Additionally, the hairstylist should trim the quiff at the top for more texture instead of just layering it. This is also a low-maintenance hairstyle that can be styled without much effort with a bit of styling.

As far as styling goes, using products like pomades and hairspray can make the Edgar hairstyle look more textured. This gives your hair a natural look and you can achieve a better overall effect. If you also prefer a matte finish, you can dry your hair first and then apply some pomade. For more structure, you can also use your fingers to spread the strands apart. Spray hair products on dry hair as well, about 12 inches from your head. However, you should not overdo it and shape your hair again with your fingers after spraying. Here are some variations you might consider.

Opt for the classic version of the Edgar hairstyle

In the classic version, the hair on the top of the head is cut like a bowl and runs straight around the head. The sides of the head are shaved and faded to create a dramatic contrast, with the top hair usually looking casually styled and textured. The quiff, which is slightly longer than the Caesar hairstyle, is brushed forward, creating the typical wavy look. In addition, the classic Edgar hairstyle is a very edgy men’s haircut, but it is suitable for anyone looking for an eye-catching yet casual everyday style. Depending on taste and preference, the hair length can vary, with the quiff being cut one to two centimeters below the hairline.

Combine the modern Edgar haircut with a beard

If you want to add facial hair to the hair style, you have just as many options. Although the Edgar hairstyle is short hair, the haircut can be perfectly combined with several beard lengths. The trick here is to seamlessly match the fade of the men’s hairstyle and that of the beard. This allows for a homogenous look where you can create the illusion of a defined jawline and angular cheekbones. Just try to style a beard with clean lines similar to the haircut and don’t overdo it with the length.

Choose the Edgar hairstyle for blonde or silver hair

Bright hair colors like blonde or platinum are all the rage right now and are therefore also suitable for modern haircuts like this one. So you can consider adding such a statement color to the edgy men hairstyle and combine it with the optimal shape. In addition, the haircut can also be styled in two colors by leaving the sides of the head black and bleaching the upper hair. So you not only change your look, but you can wear the Edgar hairstyle as you wish. Accordingly, silver hair looks great with any version of the haircut, although you should opt for the shorter variants. This is important because bleached hair is easily damaged.

Choosing the 90s style hair trend for summer 2023

If you are passionate about the 90s, it would also be possible to style the Edgar hairstyle in this style. Inspired by the boy bands of this era, the inspired men’s hairstyle is perfect as a summer haircut and gives you a rejuvenated look. The sides of the head are shaved rather narrowly at the bottom, and the hair on the top of the head and the quiff are cut somewhat wavy and longer. As you have already seen, there are no strict rules with this haircut and you can experiment with each variant described to adapt it to your own taste and feel comfortable with a unique Edgar hairstyle.