How much a general practitioner earns for each patient and up-to-date rules and obligations he must comply with

How much does a general practitioner earn for each patient and the new obligations and rules he has to comply with? The earnings of a general practitioner is not fixed and the same for everyone but depends on various factors, starting from the number of patients he has, length of service to any allowances for night-time on-call availability and, like salaries earned, there are also obligations and rules that every general practitioner must respect. Let’s see what they are.

There is no equal salary for every GP and the figures can vary and a lot too. In general, a general practitioner earns around 70 euros gross for each patient he treats if you have fewer than 500 patients and 35 euros if you have more than 500 patients.

Considering that in Italy the maximum number of patients that each general practitioner can treat is 1500 people, a general practitioner can earn a gross monthly salary of more than 7,500 euros, excluding any bonuses. So, the more patients you have in treatment, the more the earnings of a general practitioner increase.

Having about 1,500 patients under treatment, the salary of a general practitioner is around 52,000 euros gross per annum. The earnings of a general practitioner for each patient under treatment also change according to the years of service and for general practitioners with more than 10 years of experience we arrive at annual gross earnings of around 100-120 thousand eurosthe year, ie salaries between 2,300 euros and 5,000 euros.

There are several obligations and rules that a general practitioner must respect with his patients. According to what is established by the relative employment contract, the general practitioner towards patients has the duty to:

carry out prevention activities; make medical prescriptions for the purchase of medicines; measure pressure; carry out diagnosis and health education; prescribe necessary therapies; make vaccines; prescribe any specialist tests and specific tests; dressing wounds; fill in medical certificates for work and send them electronically as required by the laws in force in the event of absence from work due to illness of your patient; keep each patient’s file, updating it from time to time with any results of diagnostic tests, hospitalizations or specialist visits, in order to have a complete and always up-to-date clinical history of each patient; be available at established times and days of availability. The general practitioner must, in fact, guarantee telephone availability for two hours, every day, from 8 to 10, for requests that cannot be deferred. Beyond this period, the patients assisted by the general practitioner for requests or other needs can go to the emergency doctor.

The family doctor also has the duty to be available and always put the patient at ease on every occasion, even in cases where patients feel uncomfortable in expressing more intimate problems, and to guarantee his patients continuity of health assistance by appointing a substitute in the event of any absences.

