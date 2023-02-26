The topic of alcohol is, for public opinion, always thorny. There are many factors at stake: the economic question, the cultural question linked to tradition and the part of conviviality, a theme that for Italians is almost untouchable. However, from the scientific side, there is little doubt: alcohol intake should be zero or as little as possible. Every type of alcohol, whether it’s a low-proof beer or a hard liquor, it is a psychotropic substance which, if taken in high doses, can lead to addiction. Moreover, it is also a type 1 carcinogen, i.e. it is one of those substances for which, on the basis of the IARC classification, there is sufficient scientific evidence of their ability to cause tumours.

the risk associated with alcohol intake — The latest CREA guidelines (Council for Agricultural Research and Agricultural Economic Analysis) reported by the Ministry of Health “no longer use terms such as “moderate consumption”, “aware consumption” or similar, which could lead the consumer in a certain indulgence in drinking alcohol. In fact, it is not possible to identify levels of consumption that do not involve any risk to health“. In short, “zero risk” does not exist when it comes to alcohol consumptioneven if it was necessary to define some parameters that allow an assessment of the risk associated with the intake of alcoholic beverages.

amount of alcohol and new guidelines — The new Italian indications define low risk a consumption of:

2 units of alcohol per day for men;

1 alcohol unit per day for women;

1 unit of alcohol per day for people over 65 and zero units of alcohol under 18.

One alcoholic unit corresponds to 12 grams of pure alcohol and is equivalent to a glass of wine (125 ml at 12°), a can of beer (330 ml at 4.5°), an aperitif (80 ml at 38°) and a small glass of spirits (40 ml at 40°). Each unit of alcohol consumed provides an average of 70 kcal, devoid of any nutritional content other than the caloric value. In addition to the quantities taken, it is important to consider the way alcoholic beverages are consumed, which contributes to heightened health risks and social risks: drinking away from meals or drinking excessive amounts of alcohol on a single occasion; consumption in occasions or contexts that may expose you to particular risks, such as driving or work; the ability to dispose of alcohol with respect to the person’s gender and age. Then there are some categories and conditions for which the recommended alcohol intake is zero: pregnant women (risk for the unborn child, fetal alcohol syndrome) and minors (Law 8 November 2012 n. 189 also prohibits their sale and administration).