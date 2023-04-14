Walking every day has so many positive effects on the body that it offers the possibility of having a longer and happier life.

What is the elixir to have one long and happy life? Well, actually, there isn’t an exact formula, however, walking, in this sense, plays a fundamental role. Walking involves many positive effects on our body, so as to influence longevity and health. In short, walking every day helps to keep fit and be happier.

According to the directives of the WHO, the World Health Organization, it is important to walk at least three hours a week. Three hours a week isn’t much, especially if you spread it out day by day. Let’s talk about a few minutes of daily walkingbut capable of influencing body and mind, resulting in many benefits.

A good daily walk lengthens life and puts you in a good mood

According to multiple scientific studies, walk daily reduces the mortality risk early and helps keep the body and mind young. A survey carried out by Alpa Patel of the Cancer Prevention Study – 3 for the American Cancer Society (ACS), published in the magazine American Journal of Preventive Medicinehighlights the importance of walking.

It is necessary to walk at least two/three hours a week to reduce the risk of mortality. Multiple tests on patients and volunteers reveal the effectiveness of walking on the cardiovascular and respiratory systems. Just 20 minutes a day to fight depression, obesity, osteoporosis, diabetes, and to improve the immune system and blood circulation.

Walking also helps free your mind from stress and from anxiety. All you need to do is contemplate the landscape in front of you, if you walk in the open air, perhaps in a park, or in any case immersed in nature. A walk, according to psychologists, is also a way to discover one’s inner universe.

Let it slide stream of thoughts, we meditate, and in the meantime we walk. For this reason, it is a physical activity that involves great well-being even mentallyand so is also fought the cognitive impairment. In this sense, it helps to live better and be happier. According to some studies, walking in nature also helps to increase creativity.

Getting used to walking daily is the stress reliever recipe able to guarantee greater energy, greater well-being and vitality, maintaining body weight and burning excess calories. We must remember that physical activity must always be accompanied by a healthy lifestyle and a balanced and genuine diet.