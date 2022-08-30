In the electoral symbol of the Brothers of Italy – the flame, around which there was no lack of controversy -, to head with much greater characters is precisely the name of Giorgia Meloni, leader of the party that all polls damage as favorite in the elections on September 25th.

Here then, to investigate the moods of Italians on the FdI leader, DataMediaHub analyzed online conversations for us (flatsocial forms, online news, forums and blogs) related to Giorgia Meloni in the last thirty days.

The citations were more than 668 thousand (Enrico Letta and Giuseppe Conte do not reach 500 thousand), by just under 45 thousand unique authors, whose contents involved (like + reaction + comments and shares) as many as 6.2 million subjects. Volume of conversations that generated a potential reach, the so-called “opportunity to be seen” of 1,427 billion. Potential scope that is reasonably estimated to be 71.3 billion impressions, of exposures to content relating to Meloni, gross of duplications. There is a clear prevalence of men aged between 25 and 34, but even the youngest still weigh more than a quarter of the total.





The peak of such online conversations occurred on 22 August with almost 58 thousand citations. Day characterized by strong controversy over the publication on social media by the FdI leader of the video of the rape that took place in Piacenza and, perhaps in an attempt to divert attention from the “crime”, from the list of some “juvenile deviations”, including obesity and anorexia, which standing at Meloni would have to be eliminated.

And in fact, one of the contents that has generated the greatest online engagement is an article by Repubblica con lin response of a 21-year-old Roman undergoing treatment for anorexia. An aspect that in fact generates most of the negative sentiment, of the negative emotions contained in the online verbalizations by people regarding Meloni.

It is no coincidence that, as the infographic shows, the “tag cloud”, that is the cloud of the 100 most used hashtags in online conversations concerning Giorgia Meloni, contains precisely # deviance / # deviance, #piacenza, #stupro and also #lapeggioredestradisempre or #dibenitoinpeggio.

In short, if the responsible for the communication of the Brothers of Italy, of course, tents to minimize and justify the choice to share the video published by the Messengera not inconsiderable share of Italians did not like Meloni’s releases at all. These are results that certainly do not have the weighting of the sample as occurs in surveys, but which on the other hand offer the advantage of spontaneity, and therefore of truthfulness. In an electoral campaign like this, in which the specific weight of social media compared to other mediums is of absolute importance, not taking it into account would be a serious mistake.