How much caffeine can you consume every day? Doses not to be exceeded – breaking latest news

The Food and Drug Administration recommends no more than 400 milligrams of caffeine per day, an amount that is generally not dangerous

The latest drink to come under fire in the United States was the “Charged Lemonade”, sold by the fast food chain Panera Bread: a lemonade which, in the large format (0.9 litres), contains 390 mg of caffeine (corresponding to approximately 6 cups of espresso). Two deaths linked to the consumption of the drink in the USA have sparked a debate on the safety of so-called “energy drinks”. It is estimated that 85% of Americans drink at least one caffeinated beverage every day. Sales of these products are on the rise, as is the caffeine they contain. In Florida, the family of a 46-year-old man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Panera, claiming the relative died after drinking three Charged Lemonades. A Panera spokesperson said: “We believe his death was not caused by one of the company’s products.” This is the second lawsuit filed against Panera this year. In October, the parents of a 21-year-old girl from Pennsylvania also sued: her daughter suffered a fatal cardiac arrest after consuming the “enhanced” lemonade.

Ten grams is the limit dose

A person’s tolerance to caffeine can vary greatly, depending on habits, body weight, overall health, and other factors. For healthy adults, the Food and Drug Administration (US government agency that regulates food and pharmaceutical products) recommends not exceeding 400 milligrams of caffeine per day, an amount that is generally not dangerous or associated with negative effects: it is equivalent to about four cups of American coffee (6 cups of espresso). In certain health conditions it is advisable to limit or avoid caffeine: pregnant women should not exceed 2/3 cups of coffee per day. Caffeine passes, across the placenta, to the developing fetus and has been linked to miscarriage, preterm birth and low birth weight.

Caffeine overdose

As with other stimulants, it is possible to overdose on caffeine. Symptoms of a mild overdose include headache, fever, nausea, tinnitus, insomnia and anxiety. In more severe cases, vomiting, chest pain, confusion and seizures may occur. According to Jennifer Temple, director of the Nutrition and Health Research Laboratory at the University of Buffalo in New York, a lethal dose of caffeine for an average, healthy adult is about 10 grams (or 150 mg per kilogram of body weight) . A quantity that is very difficult to consume through liquids; more likely to be achieved with caffeine powder or supplements. In people with heart problems, dangerous effects can occur even at lower doses.

Coffee and energy drinks

Caffeine can improve energy, ability to concentrate and reaction times. Some research suggests that it aids memory and decision-making, although results are mixed. Most of the research on caffeine analyzes coffee, a drink with documented health benefits, which in addition to caffeine contains other substances: vitamin B2, magnesium, polyphenols, compounds with antioxidant properties. Some research suggests that coffee may be beneficial for liver disease and may counteract heart disease and diabetes. According to the TH Chan School of Public Health at Harvard University, the habit of drinking three to five cups of coffee a day is associated with a reduced risk of several chronic diseases. The problem with energy drinks is that they contain a high amount of sugar to compensate for the bitter taste of caffeine and some may contain additional stimulants.

Children and adolescents

Research on caffeine consumption by children is limited, but most experts believe it can be harmful (for example, because it interferes with sleep). According to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, children under 12 should not consume it at all, while those between the ages of 12 and 18 should limit their intake to 100 mg per day. With this in mind, concern has been expressed in the United States about the sale of energy drinks to adolescents. Some countries, such as Great Britain, Latvia, Lithuania and Turkey, have imposed age limits on the sale of these products. For those who want to reduce their daily caffeine intake, the advice is to proceed gradually to avoid the onset of headaches. It may take a few days to break (or limit) the habit of drinking lots of coffee or energy drinks. But it’s not an impossible task,

