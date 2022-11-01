Who among you is a lover of Chamomile? Do you have the habit of drinking it in the evening to make your dreams more peaceful and serene? And do you know what her properties are? Well, you just have to read the article to find out.

Today we are talking about the delicate Chamomile, a relaxing drink with a pleasant taste.

It is an aromatic plant belonging to the Asteracea family whose name derives from the Greek and means “apple of the soil” because of its scent very similar to that of the dwarf apple, already known in ancient times for its calming and digestive.

Drink with anxiolytic properties, anti-inflammatoryantibacterial, then arriving at the digestive ones e cicatrizing, chamomile is truly a spectacular cure-all for our body.

Its flowers also prepare delicious herbal teas or infusions, which have a beneficial effect on our entire nervous system and on the gastrointestinal system.

What not everyone knows, however, is that it is a plant with a sweet and delicate taste that can help our body a lose weight and lose those unwanted pounds that we don’t like.

According to some dieticians, drinking chamomile, as well as ginger, helps lose weightobviously if combined with a balanced diet without high calorie meals and alcohol and with constant physical exercise.

Chamomile herbal teas help to lower weight in a natural and above all healthy way, thus bringing various benefits to the health of our body, such as the drainage and the purification of the body from toxins, eliminating general tiredness and fatigue.

The Chamomilebeing an excellent adjuvant in digestion, accelerates the transit in the intestine, decreasing abdominal swelling, reduces bloating and giving energy, making us rest more peacefully.

Furthermore, the warmth of the Chamomile herbal tea also generates an effect termogenicowhich helps to lower weight and, together with all the other benefits due to its properties, it is also pleasant to take it without the addition of sugar.

If you love tea and want to combine it with Chamomile and tea, know that weight loss is facilitated even more, as, in addition to stimulating the diuresisis able to fight constipation, prevents water retention and facilitate lymphatic drainage.

Being also purifying from harmful toxins, it is particularly suitable for increasing gastric juices; moreover, the combination of Chamomile and lemon juice creates a perfect combination of antibacterial and purifying properties.