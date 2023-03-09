The cost of tobacco and cigarettes has increased in Italy, but what is the price of these products in the rest of Europe?

Smoking is a harmful vice for health and the sale of tobacco products is nonsense. Every country in the world spends part of its finances on research and development of therapies and health systems. Much of this research nowadays is aimed at discovering the causes and possible treatments for tumors, one of the evils that causes the most victims and for which there are no 100% effective therapies.

It has been known for some time now that cigarettes and tobacco smoke is the main cause of lung cancer, as well as causing various other health problems such as heart attacks, aneurysms, blindness, impotence, hypertension and various other problems. To combat addiction the government has placed this information on cigarette packets and also provides a smoking cessation assistance system.

Given the damage caused by cigarette smoking, the sale should be banned, but it is clear that taking cigarettes and tobacco products off the market overnight is unthinkable. One of the tricks to counter the dependence, therefore, may be the constant increase in the cost of cigarettes. Together with this decision, for example, the purchase of tobacco could be made illegal for those who belong to the new generations and have not yet contracted this dangerous habit.

How much do cigarettes cost in Europe?

According to the 2023 budget law, the cost of cigarettes, tobacco, cigars, and tobacco-derived products will continue to increase in the coming years. Already since February 15th 2023, each pack of cigarettes has undergone an increase of 20 cents: now the cost is 28 euros per thousand cigarettes. Next year it will rise to 28.20 and in 2025 it will reach up to 28.70 euros.

This constant increase could be a deterrent for those who are already thinking of quitting smoking or for those in financial difficulty and could be forced to choose between the pack of cigarettes and the food at the table. Only time will tell whether it will be sufficient to reduce the percentage of smokersor if the increase will simply be useful to increase the proceeds of the sale for the state.

In the rest of Europe the situation is very varied. Basically the line espoused by the member countries of theEuropean Union it is the same as in Italy, with countries such as Ireland and Norway where the purchase of a pack of cigarettes can even exceed 10 euros. However, the situation is different for Eastern European countries, where it is still possible to buy cigarettes and tobacco at decidedly affordable prices. In Moldavia e Belarusfor example, you can still buy a pack of cigarettes for just over one euro.