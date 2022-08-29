Every year the decay cognitive It affects thousands of people around the world and, of the neurodegenerative diseases, Alzheimer’s is the most common. The efforts of science in this area are continuous and the goal is not only to find adequate treatments that allow you to slow down and live better with the disease but also, and above all, to develop strategies for prevention more and more effective.

According to new research, published in the specialized journal ‘Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease’, to prevent Alzheimer’s it is good to keep the disease under control.Body Mass Index (BMI), or that parameter that indicates the relationship between mass and height. The study conducted, in fact, highlighted a correlation between BMI in old age and the risk of developing conditions of dementia until now.

The observed sample retrospectively considered the data of a group of patients between January 2006 and December 2019, for a total of 296,797 people. It emerged that the donne with a high Body Mass Index they would have a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s while for men the opposite would apply (a low BMI would result in a lower probability of disease). As a result, older women who are overweight would be less exposed to the risk of Alzheimer’s than their male peers. And for men exactly the opposite would occur: underweight seniors would be less likely to develop the disease.

A result that, as can be guessed, did not fail to amaze the researchers themselves, starting with the author, Dr. Louis Jacob. The relationship between low BMI () and dementia would be strong and positive – explains the expert – in elderly male subjects; on the contrary, in women a slight overweight could protect against Alzheimer’s. In both sexes, however, be careful not to overdo it in one way or another.

The Body Mass Index, in fact, is only one of them parameters to consider and, therefore, it is important to evaluate the general framework. It follows that research needs further details and each case must be studied individually.