The general practitioner earns around 70 euros gross for each patient he treats if he has fewer than 500 patients and 35 euros if he has more than 500 patients. Considering that in Italy the maximum number of patients that each general practitioner can treat is 1,500 people, a general practitioner can earn a salary of more than 7,500 euros gross per month, excluding any bonuses. Therefore, the more patients you have under treatment, the more the earnings of a general practitioner increase.
The salary of a general practitioner depends on various factors which are, in detail, the number of patients, length of service and any allowances for night-time availability. So let’s see what the average net and gross salary of a general practitioner is in 2023.
In general, therefore, there is no equal salary for every general practitioner and the figures can vary and even by a lot. If you have fewer than 500 patients, the profit for each patient treated is around 68-70 euros, which drops to 35 euros if you have more than 500 patients treated.
Having around 1,500 patients under treatment, the salary of a general practitioner is around 52,000 euros gross per annum. The earnings of a general practitioner for each patient under treatment also change according to the years of service and for general practitioners with over 10 years of experience we arrive at annual gross earnings of around 150 thousand euros.
The general practitioner must ensure assistance and consultations for each patient he treats and fulfill the various obligations established by law and employment contract. In fact, according to what is established by the National Collective Labor Agreement, the general practitioner towards patients has the duty to:
- carry out prevention activities;
- make medical prescriptions for the purchase of medicines;
- measure pressure;
- carry out diagnosis and health education;
- prescribe necessary therapies;
- make vaccines;
- prescribe any specialist tests and specific tests;
- make dressings;
- compile medical certificates for work and send them electronically as required by the laws in force in the event of absence from work due to illness of your patient;
- be available at established times and days of availability;
- keep each patient’s file, updating it from time to time with any results of diagnostic tests, hospitalizations or specialist visits, in order to have a complete and always up-to-date clinical history of each patient.