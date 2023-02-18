Home Health How much does a general practitioner earn for each patient he treats. Average gross and net salary
Health

How much does a general practitioner earn for each patient he treats. Average gross and net salary

by admin
How much does a general practitioner earn for each patient he treats. Average gross and net salary

Variable earnings for a general practitioner based on the number of patients treated, length of service, nightly availability: what is the average salary

How much does a general practitioner earn for each patient he treats?

The general practitioner earns around 70 euros gross for each patient he treats if he has fewer than 500 patients and 35 euros if he has more than 500 patients. Considering that in Italy the maximum number of patients that each general practitioner can treat is 1,500 people, a general practitioner can earn a salary of more than 7,500 euros gross per month, excluding any bonuses. Therefore, the more patients you have under treatment, the more the earnings of a general practitioner increase.

How much does a general practitioner earn for each patient he treats? The general practitioner is the ‘general’ doctor that everyone should have and who, by law, must provide the first level of medical assistance, operating within the national health service.

The salary of a general practitioner depends on various factors which are, in detail, the number of patients, length of service and any allowances for night-time availability. So let’s see what the average net and gross salary of a general practitioner is in 2023.

  • How much does a general practitioner earn on average for each patient
  • What a general practitioner should do with each patient

How much does a general practitioner earn on average for each patient

The general practitioner earns around 70 euros gross for each patient he treats if you have fewer than 500 patients and 35 euros if you have more than 500 patients. Considering that in Italy the The maximum number of patients that each general practitioner can treat is 1500, a general practitioner can earn a gross monthly salary of more than 7,500 euros, excluding any bonuses. Therefore, the more patients you have under treatment, the more the earnings of a general practitioner increase.

See also  The Mediterranean diet helps the immune system

In general, therefore, there is no equal salary for every general practitioner and the figures can vary and even by a lot. If you have fewer than 500 patients, the profit for each patient treated is around 68-70 euros, which drops to 35 euros if you have more than 500 patients treated.

Having around 1,500 patients under treatment, the salary of a general practitioner is around 52,000 euros gross per annum. The earnings of a general practitioner for each patient under treatment also change according to the years of service and for general practitioners with over 10 years of experience we arrive at annual gross earnings of around 150 thousand euros.

What a general practitioner should do with each patient

The general practitioner must ensure assistance and consultations for each patient he treats and fulfill the various obligations established by law and employment contract. In fact, according to what is established by the National Collective Labor Agreement, the general practitioner towards patients has the duty to:

  • carry out prevention activities;
  • make medical prescriptions for the purchase of medicines;
  • measure pressure;
  • carry out diagnosis and health education;
  • prescribe necessary therapies;
  • make vaccines;
  • prescribe any specialist tests and specific tests;
  • make dressings;
  • compile medical certificates for work and send them electronically as required by the laws in force in the event of absence from work due to illness of your patient;
  • be available at established times and days of availability;
  • keep each patient’s file, updating it from time to time with any results of diagnostic tests, hospitalizations or specialist visits, in order to have a complete and always up-to-date clinical history of each patient.
See also  CDP Venture Capital, robots and the future of Italy: "Ideas must be able to become companies"

You may also like

Back pain and abdominal swelling? It can be...

Alzheimer, the first symptoms that may indicate that...

Serie A: on the pitch Monza-Milan 0-1 unlock...

young hiker falls from Grignone

“I have many look-alikes, but the original always...

They painted the gym during the Christmas holidays,...

a gameplay video of over 5 hours of...

“Covid vaccine will be annual”/ “We evaluate data...

Here are the contraindications of eating biscuits in...

Superbonus, who is saved and who is not...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy