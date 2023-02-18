How much does a general practitioner earn for each patient he treats? The general practitioner earns around 70 euros gross for each patient he treats if he has fewer than 500 patients and 35 euros if he has more than 500 patients. Considering that in Italy the maximum number of patients that each general practitioner can treat is 1,500 people, a general practitioner can earn a salary of more than 7,500 euros gross per month, excluding any bonuses. Therefore, the more patients you have under treatment, the more the earnings of a general practitioner increase.

The general practitioner is the 'general' doctor that everyone should have and who, by law, must provide the first level of medical assistance, operating within the national health service.

The salary of a general practitioner depends on various factors which are, in detail, the number of patients, length of service and any allowances for night-time availability. So let’s see what the average net and gross salary of a general practitioner is in 2023.

The general practitioner earns around 70 euros gross for each patient he treats if you have fewer than 500 patients and 35 euros if you have more than 500 patients. Considering that in Italy the The maximum number of patients that each general practitioner can treat is 1500, a general practitioner can earn a gross monthly salary of more than 7,500 euros, excluding any bonuses. Therefore, the more patients you have under treatment, the more the earnings of a general practitioner increase.

In general, therefore, there is no equal salary for every general practitioner and the figures can vary and even by a lot. If you have fewer than 500 patients, the profit for each patient treated is around 68-70 euros, which drops to 35 euros if you have more than 500 patients treated.

Having around 1,500 patients under treatment, the salary of a general practitioner is around 52,000 euros gross per annum. The earnings of a general practitioner for each patient under treatment also change according to the years of service and for general practitioners with over 10 years of experience we arrive at annual gross earnings of around 150 thousand euros.

The general practitioner must ensure assistance and consultations for each patient he treats and fulfill the various obligations established by law and employment contract. In fact, according to what is established by the National Collective Labor Agreement, the general practitioner towards patients has the duty to: