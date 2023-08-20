How Much Does a Pharmacist Earn?

In this article, we will answer a question frequently asked on the Net: “How much does a pharmacist earn?”. Here are the exact figures.

Pharmacists serve as a vital point of reference, from city neighborhoods to remote communities. They are responsible for drug delivery, the distribution of health and wellness products, and the provision of a range of essential services. One of these services, which has proved particularly crucial during the pandemic, is the administration of vaccines.

But how much are their earnings? The salary of a pharmacist is influenced by various factors, including the type of occupation (whether a pharmacy owner or employee) and their level of experience (from recent graduates to experienced professionals).

When it comes to determining the salary of pharmacists, experience is one of the key factors, just like in many other professions. At the start of their career, pharmacists earn an average of around €1,300 a month. This figure can increase to a maximum of €1,600 euros between 4 and 20 years of service, to finally reach €1,800 euros after 20 years of experience.

The remuneration may also vary according to the type and location of the pharmacy, as well as the specific responsibilities attributed to the pharmacist on the basis of the category CCNL.

For example, in municipal pharmacies, the salary ranges from €1,350 euros for a sixth-level employee to €2,325 euros for Q-level employees. Conversely, in private urban pharmacies, an employee classified in the first level receives an initial salary of €2,255 euros.

On average, a single night’s work in the pharmacy can earn about 120 euros after taxes. As we mentioned above, the salary of employed pharmacists depends on the type of contract and experience. Once working in the industry for about 20 years, you can earn over €1,800 euros per month, excluding taxes.

However, things change if you own a pharmacy. On average, these people earn approximately €6,000 euros per month, but this figure can go up to €10,000 euros or even more for those who own prestigious pharmacies in privileged locations within large cities.

Obviously, the titular pharmacist must take into account a series of expenses. These expenses include things like rent or mortgage for premises, utilities, taxes and duties, maintenance, VAT registration and payment of VAT.

The VAT rates for pharmaceutical products can be 4%, 10% or 20%. In addition, there are costs associated with hiring an accountant or other consultants, purchasing assets, paying employee salaries, and obtaining insurance and assistance services.

There are also salary variations between pharmacies and parapharmacies. In parapharmacies, the average monthly net salary is around €1,200 euros, while in pharmacies it is around €1,300 euros.

The salary of a pharmacist can vary quite a lot depending on a few factors. First of all, the region in which they operate plays a role – the cost of living tends to be higher in the north than in the south. Furthermore, the turnover of the pharmacies in that particular region is also taken into consideration. Just to give an idea, Lombard pharmacists earn on average about 10% more compared to their Lazio counterparts.

For hospital pharmacists, the standard monthly salary is around €3,308. However, this amount is not set in stone and can vary from €2,557 to €3,462 euros per month. It represents the average salary of pharmacists working in hospitals, pediatric hospitals, private and public clinics, facilities for the elderly and communities dedicated to people with disabilities or drug addicts, all with internal health services. Just keep in mind that the actual salary of those in this healthcare role can vary significantly on a per-person basis due to the aforementioned factors.