How much does constant physical exercise affect weight loss? – breaking latest news

I have been on a diet for some time but with little results on weight loss. I’ve made a point of increasing exercise, but I’ve read that exercise doesn’t actually matter much for weight loss. What should I believe and what do you suggest I do?

He answers Gianfranco Beltramivice president of the Italian Sports Medicine Federation (GO TO THE FORUM)

A correct dietonly if combined with regular physical exercise, represents the winning way for effective and long-lasting weight loss. The diet alone, in sedentary individuals, in fact leads to a reduction in weight in which, however, the decrease is not only of fat mass but also of a consistent quantity of muscle masswith the consequence of a reduction in metabolismand a quick recovery of the pounds lost when you stop the diet. The kilos regained will then only be of fat mass and not of muscle, so in the end with each diet you will find yourself more and more flaccidless and less strong and with the need to make increasingly extreme diets to lose weight again.

On the other hand exercise, if of moderate intensity and not performed every day, has not shown considerable advantages on weight loss if combined with an incorrect, high-calorie diet and above all rich in carbohydrates and simple sugars. To get the best result it is therefore important to combine a healthy and balanced diet, not necessarily too restrictive, with constant and daily exercise in which the motor activity will be modulated on the basis of the individual characteristics of the subject, always matching an aerobic part (possibly daily) to exercises for maintenance and improvement of muscle toneto be performed at least twice a week. A purely aerobic activity, such as walking or running for example, could in fact favor a process of destruction of muscle mass with a decrease in metabolism and consequent lower efficacy of the diet.