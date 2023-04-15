Elderberry juice: healthy things from nature – tips on dosage

Because of its many valuable ingredients, elder has been valued for centuries to alleviate various health problems and prevent diseases. In particular at colds Elderberry is considered an important natural remedy. Traditionally, a delicious juice is made from the elderberries, which can be enjoyed pure or diluted, hot or cold.

Studies have shown that even small amounts of elderberry syrup are sufficient for the cold symptoms to subside more quickly. So-called mother juice is also particularly suitable. This is pure, unsweetened elderberry juice, which can be drunk hot or cold, depending on taste. “Important: When heating the juice, please be careful not to let it boil. Because excessive heat can damage the valuable ingredients of the elder,” explains Cornelia Titzmann. The naturopath is an elderberry expert and provides information about its diverse effects on holunderkraft.de.

How much elderberry juice per day is recommended?

There is no universal rule about the optimal amount of elderberry juice that you should or can drink on a daily basis. Rather, it depends on various factors. For example, whether you want to drink the juice for ailment relief or for prevention.

If you generally want to strengthen your immune system, you can drink a glass of elderberry juice every day. Whether you enjoy the juice pure or diluted with water is a matter of taste. In the wet and cold season, when the risk of catching a cold increases, you can increase the amount of juice to two glasses. The same applies if it has already caught you and you suffer from a cough, runny nose or a feverish cold.

Cornelia Titzmann has another tip: “If you are unsure about how much to drink or do not always have the juice available, but would like to benefit from the valuable ingredients of elderberry at any time, preparations made from elderberry extract can be a practical alternative. They have a long shelf life, do not need to be refrigerated and can be taken quickly and easily – at home or on the go. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for dosing.”

Are you looking for serious information about the elderberry as a medicinal plant and immune stimulant? Then you are right with us! We at Holunderkraft.de have created this information platform together with our expert, alternative practitioner and lecturer Cornelia Titzmann. It is intended to bring black elderberry back into focus as a proven natural remedy. We provide you with high-quality, scientifically verified information about the elder, its history in folk medicine and its modern application in phytotherapy.

Contact

elder power

Cornelia Titzmann

Günzelstrasse 54

10717 Berlin

0173 461 22 67