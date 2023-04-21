How much energy do we consume with thought?

April 21, 202305:00

The brain can burn even 150 calories in an hour of study, but mental activity does not make us lose weight









Istockphoto Il brain human is great consumer of energy. An hour of intense intellectual work, such as when studying with concentration or immersed in a very cognitively demanding task such as play chess in an important meeting, it costs the organism a considerable amount of energy, measured in about 147 calories per hour for an adult weighing 70 kg. All of this even if you sit at a tablein conditions of relative immobility and without considering the stress. Our mind, on average, burns about 450 calories a day, about a third of our basal metabolic rate, i.e. the energy consumption that the body requires for its “minimal” activity such as breathing, digesting meals, maintaining one’s body temperature and, indeed, think.

WHO THINKS, BURN – Given that the period for the end-of-year exams is approaching for the students, it is interesting to focus attention on some aspects, perhaps not immediately intuitive, of the

energy expenditure related to intellectual activity. First of all, we must consider that the brain is never completely at rest, not even while we sleep. Many essential functions reside in this organ, such as processing information, sedimenting memories, receiving stimuli from the periphery of the body and sending the correct chemical responses: all this incessant work costs energy, neither more nor less than it happens for all the other organs. As he claims

Doug Boyer, professor of evolutionary anthropology, in a study on energy consumption by the brain in mammals, conducted together with the researcher

Arianna Harrington, the human brain consumes 20-25% of the energy budget of the entire body, corresponding, on average, to about 350 calories for women and 450 calories for men. And this consumption is even higher in children, especially during periods of intense study, when an hour spent doing homework can result in the consumption of around 125 calories.

CHESS PLAYER BRAIN – A very special case, which made headlines, was detected on the occasion of the final of the 1984 World Chess Championships, when the organizers deemed it necessary to interrupt the competition due to the physical conditions of the Russian player

Anatoly Karpov, who after dozens of matches, had lost ten kilos. In the case of chess players of that level, of course, in addition to energy consumption by the brain, many other factors also come into play, such as stress, dehydration and difficulty in eating healthy and regular meals. Indeed, it is probable that these were precisely the causes of Karpov’s excessive weight loss. It has however been calculated that professional chess players, on the occasion of important competitions, can burn up to 6000 calories in a single day, even the their physical activity is minimal.

WHY DOES THE BRAIN ABSORB SO MUCH ENERGY? – While it is easy to imagine the muscular effort, and therefore the energy expenditure, of an athlete engaged in training or in a competition, it is a little more complicated to imagine where the energy burned by the brain ends up. Much of it serves to

create new synapses, that is, the cellular structures that allow neurons to communicate with each other through special chemical signals. According to Harrington’s study of him,

“Transport of ions across membranes is one of the most energy-expensive processes that take place in the brain“. The sources of energy that the brain draws on for its proper functioning are above all

sugars and carbohydrates: for this reason, if we follow a too restrictive diet, our nervous system can be affected in its proper functioning and “punish” us for this with a series of ailments ranging from headaches to listlessness and difficulty concentrating.

CAN YOU LOSE WEIGHT WITH MENTAL ACTIVITY? – If the brain is so “good” at absorbing energy, the question arises: is it possible to lose weight by reading a book or writing letters? In theory yes, but unfortunately the answer is no, even if in reality it all depends on how many calories we introduce with food. The brain becomes a major energy consumer only in the case of

very intense mental activity, i.e. when he is engaged in a

process never followed before, in which he cannot use previously acquired skills or knowledge. He will burn a lot, for example, in learning to play a musical instrument or memorizing a poem, while he will play on savings when it comes to making conversation or engaging in another already known and therefore cognitively easy activity. Also, many aspects of the functioning of this organ

are not yet known to us and therefore it becomes very difficult to make predictions. It is therefore useless to delude ourselves that we can “burn” a slice of cake simply with a good read. However, if we are looking for inspiration or are studying for a difficult exam, healthy eating and some small delicacies can help us think better every now and then.

news wrapper_more todayNews”> Daily News

news show-mobile” data-block-on-consent=”” data-slot=”/4758/rti_tgcom/donne” json=”{ “targeting”: { “pos”:”1″,”purl”:”tgcom24.mediaset.it_donne_benessere_quanta-energia-consumiamo-con-il-pensiero-_63742619-202302k.shtml”,”keywordURL”:[“www.tgcom24.mediaset.it”,”donne”,”benessere”,”quanta-energia-consumiamo-con-il-pensiero-_63742619-202302k”,”shtml”],”sezionePagina”:[“donne”,”benessere”,”amp”] }}”>

Related Get back in shape



Unplug



news last-news“> Women’s latest arrivals {{#articles}} {{{title}}} {{/articles}}