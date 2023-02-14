The hard cheese, which is part of the Grana “family” known as Grana Padano, a true excellence that is part of the “group” of the most widespread dairy products in our country even outside the national contexts, even surpassing Parmesan Reggiano and constituting the Italian DOP product which is part of the group of the most exported cheeses. Like Parmesan, Grana is also considered an excellent product from a nutritional point of view, but how many times can you eat it a week so as not to “exceed”?

How much Grana Padano can I eat a week? “Crazy”

The origins of Grana Padano are even lost in the legend of Italian food, as according to documented sources, the first typology of this hard-textured product dates back to the 12th century.

It is obviously used primarily as a condiment for food, but compared to other forms of cheese, its consumption is not recommended even for sportsmen, on the contrary it is indicated, as it manages to provide an excellent nutritional contribution in terms of mineral salts and vitamins. It is endowed with fats but they are mainly “good” fats, useful to the body and decidedly fundamental.

The amount of cholesterol is limited, indeed one of the lowest in the field of cheeses, and consumption can even improve the management of this lipid. On the other hand, it is not a low-calorie product, on average it is around 400 calories per 100 g. It is actually not very little but it should be remembered the high satiating power of this type of product which makes it absolutely suitable also as a snack.

Let’s say that for an average diet in terms of calories, Grana Padano can be consumed in quantities equal to 30 grams per day, in pieces, while if the consumption per meal is higher, about 2-3 times a week they do not correspond to problems real.

On pasta you must not exceed 5 grams per dish.