How much is an Electronic Medical Record worth

Consip’s digital health tender 4 sets a cost of the CCE for hospitalization and for outpatient access.

Unlike tender one, the second edition of the tender includes the costs of the Electronic Medical Record service as Software as a Service both when used for hospital admissions and for outpatient services.

Participants in the tender will have to express an amount, downwards, of the values ​​expressed in the specifications ranging from 14.20 to 15 euros for hospitalization, from 0.50 to 0.70 euros for outpatient access (depending on usage brackets) . The annual fee is therefore determined with a logic “pay per use” by multiplying the rate by the number of hospitalizations / accesses. Considering that in Italy, according to ISTAT data, there are on average about 30 ordinary hospitalizations per bed, the cost per bed is between 426 and 450 euros / year.

The canon includes, as also reaffirmed by the published clarifications:

Installation of the solution in a cloud environment Assessment of the solutions in use, analysis of the organizational structure Configuration, customization of forms and reports Integration with basic systems (patient registry, ADT, order entry, CUP, FSE, …) Compliance with international standards or regional specifications / national

The initial costs (installation, analysis, configuration, creation of integrations) are therefore included in the annual fee and must be amortized over the following years. It should be noted that in this way the risk on the timing and times of configuration and parameterization of the software remains completely with the supplier who will not see remuneration for these activities per day / man as usually occurs in these projects (except in cases where in the tender a lump sum is set which, however, is often associated with a number of days). On the other hand, the activities of ex-novo development, evolution of software applications, configuration and customization of third-party solutions, maintenance, application management and technical management for infrastructural services are valued separately.

The values ​​expressed in the specifications seem, but maybe I’m wrong, rather low. To make a comparison with the specific tender for the Lombardy CCE, the average cost per bed (calculating the pilot, deployment and maintenance) was 885 euro / year / bed. In the case of Friuli (reference ASL Friuli Ovest) the value was 590 euros. Discounts were then made on these values ​​during the tender phase.

The same philosophy was also adopted for RIS – PACS. On the other hand, there is no indication for the ADT, Order Entry or the other hospital systems (which may be included in the clarifications such as the emergency room or operating theatres).

The values ​​indicated are far from those in use in Northern Europe, not to mention those in the United States. Will we be able, in Italy, to be virtuous and to do well with little? Or do we risk having solutions of little value? Posterity will judge.

And you, what do you think?

I like:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

