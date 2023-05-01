Parmesan, as we well know, is a product full of beneficial properties and that when you feel sick you particularly want to eat.

Good both on its own and to enrich a good plate of pasta, this cheese is a symbol of Italy but also of how taste can coexist with a healthy diet.

Today we will see together the right quantities of Parmesan to be able to consume without incurring health problems.

How Much Parmesan Can You Eat to Stay Healthy?

To live well and in health, you need to have a healthy lifestyle, including a diet that must be varied and rich in nutrients. Cheeses can be eaten, but obviously not always.

In fact, they are recommended maximum twice a week with a portion of about 50-70 grams. Obviously, this is combined with the measure of Parmesan usually used to season pasta and which normally should not exceed 5 grams per day.

Recently, however, some studies have ascertained that the consumption of perfect Parmesan is not more than 50-70 grams but only about 30 grams per day are recommended and if you don’t have health problems.

Furthermore, those on a diet can place it at 20 grams per day if well balanced with other foods. In fact, balancing the caloric consumption well, Parmesan seems to be a food capable of supplying energy, calming nervous hunger and cooperating in weight loss.

According to the variety to choose from, Parmesan is always good regardless of its seasoning. However, it is of superior ownership as the months of maturation increase. While remaining identical at first sight with regard to the caloric intake, in fact, the fats it contains are more digestible and therefore immediately energy-spendable.

For this reason, its consumption is recommended both for sportsmen and for those who aspire to have a large supply of extra energy. So here are the right amounts of Parmesan to eat to stay healthy.