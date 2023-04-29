How much physical activity should be done every day based on age groups: doctors’ indications

Physical activity and health go hand in hand and to contribute to one’s physical and mental well-being, exercising every day is a necessary habit. However, each age group has different needs.

L’ Higher Institute of Health has released specific indications on the quantity of physical activity that every age group of the population should practice in order to lead a correct lifestyle in terms of health.

Physical activity does not mean only sport, but L‘ World Health Organization (WHO) define physical activity «any bodily movement produced by the musculoskeletal system that requires energy expenditure» and includes activities that are practiced in everyday life both during work and in free time, housework, habitual walking or cycling. Basically any form of movement.

But simply following the advice to practice sport in general is not enough to reach a healthy dimension. They’re necessary specific indications. I children they teenagerstherefore the sections of the population aged between 5 eh 17 years should play at least 60 minutes a day of activity.

The adults instead they should exercise for 150-300 minutes per week if it is moderate aerobic activity. While pushing yourself to carry out more vigorous sports practices, the ideal amount of time to dedicate would fall within the 75 eh 150 minutes weekly. When we talk about adults we consider the age range between 18 eh 64 years.

Dai 65 years onwards it falls into the category elderly people. The main advice in these cases is to add to the regular physical activity carried out in the recommended quantities, which are the same for adults, other preventive exercises to prevent accidental falls or to improve balance.

In general we know that dedicating yourself to sport or movement, of whatever nature it is, reduces the symptoms of anxiety, stress depression and loneliness, because it improves the sleepit helps to stop to smokebut it is also an opportunity to experience moments of sharingaggregate meet new people.

Let’s not forget the benefits physical health dedicating yourself to sport helps reduce blood pressure and control blood sugar and cholesterol levels, helps prevent metabolic diseases, cardiovascular and neoplastic and arthrosis and contributes decisively to slimming because it facilitates the achievement of the energy balance.

