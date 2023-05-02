How much protein do you really need at each meal? Experts reveal it: many get the doses wrong

Our body needs a constant supply of protein, but how much can it absorb? Here is the ideal dose for each meal.

For those who have set themselves the goal of muscle growth, what you put on your plate is as important as the weights you lift in the gym. But beyond loading up on lean protein or sipping on a protein shake post-workout, you need to spread it out right throughout the day to get results fast enough. The point is: how much protein can our body actually absorb in a single meal?

First it is It is important to distinguish between absorption and utilization of proteins. When we eat a large steak, for example, it travels through the digestive tract, the proteins contained are broken down into amino acids, which are then absorbed by the bloodstream and used by our entire body. “The reality is, you can absorb almost any protein you consume,” explains human performance specialist Mike T. Nelson, Ph.D.. But the amount of amino acids that can be used to fuel muscle growth, or muscle protein synthesis, is limited.

The right amount of protein for perfect nutrition

According to a 2015 study, the amount of protein needed to maximize muscle growth is 0.4 grams per kilogram of body weight for young men and 0.6 grams per kilogram for older men. But overall protein needs can be influenced by a wide range of factorsincluding age, level of physical activity, intensity and duration of workouts, and general health.

Unless we have particular health problems, our body can absorb all the protein we eat. However, it can only use about 40 grams of protein at a time to build muscle. To promote muscle growth, the protein source should also have at least 2.5 grams of the amino acid leucine per serving. According to Nelson, it’s also best to divide your protein intake into several meals a day spaced every few hours to boost muscle growth.

In short, There is no universal answer for the amount of protein to have at each meal or for the ideal number of meals per day. According to some research, eating at least two or three meals with 25-30 grams of high-quality protein each might be optimal for healthy adults. On the other hand, the International Society of Sports Medicine recommends eating at least 1.6 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, spread over a minimum of four meals each day to maximize our body’s anabolic response.

Nelson again emphasizes theimportance of eating a variety of protein-rich foods at each meal for a more complete and balanced diet. Some studies suggest that it may be better to eat more protein at breakfast, and consume less at dinner, for the purpose of maintaining muscle mass. Bottom line, eating about 30 grams of protein with each meal is a good goal for most people. For any doubts or further information, always ask your doctor for advice.