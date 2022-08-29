Smartphones, like other devices equipped with an antenna, expose our body to radio frequency radiation (RFR), but the specific data is rarely explained by manufacturers on packaging or technical data sheets. This explains why the German Federal Office for Radiation Protection (Federal Office for Radiation Protection) constantly updates an online database that includes all smartphones on the market and the related Sar indices (Specific absorption rate), which is the unit of measurement that represents the amount of electromagnetic energy absorbed by the body when using a mobile device. In Europe the maximum threshold is 2.0 Watt / Kg on 10 grams of fabric for 6 minutes; in the United States it is 1.6 W / kg on 1 gram of fabric.

Safeties and cautions

Although the AIRC Foundation for Cancer Research has long confirmed that there is not enough evidence to say that there is a link between cell phone use – especially new generation ones – and brain tumors, some consumers continue to be concerned. The reason is due to the fact that the old generations of terminals had brought out critical issues in 10% of the subjects who used them very intensively.

According to Alessandro Polichetti of the National Center for Radiation Defense and Computational Physics “most of the studies on men exclude health consequences. Only in some cases have we seen an increase in gliomas and neuromas of the acoustic nerve”. The expert recalled that they are both rare head tumors, the first malignant and the second benign. “The results were reached by asking people already ill how much they had used the cell phone in their life. A method that in epidemiology is considered subject to memory distortions. Especially since if we look at the incidence of these tumors in recent decades among the population. in general we do not notice any increase “, Polichetti pointed out.

In summary, the management of frequencies by cell phone components can generate heat which is then absorbed by the skin and other surface tissues. The advice is therefore to take some simple precautions such as avoiding using the mobile phone for many hours in direct contact with the ear, preferring the use of earphones, and keeping the device in a bag or jacket, instead of in your pocket. Obviously, a cell phone with reduced emissions is preferable, even if on average we are now talking about very efficient and safe models.

Smartphones with the highest emission levels

The German Federal Office provides an interactive online database that allows you to search by brand, model and even emission levels. The Sar values ​​shown are

calculated on the ear (talking on the phone) and on the body (kept in the pocket); the first obviously are the key ones since it is during the calls that the most critical moment is presumed.

Among all the models to date the Motorola Edge stands out negatively with 1.79 watts of radiation per kilogram at the ear and 1.68 W / kg at the body. There are also several Allview models, such as the P7 Pro (1.82 W / kg) and X4 Soul (1.65 W / kg), but in Italy they are not very popular.

Continuing in the ranking here is the Zte Axon 11 5G with 1.59 W / kg, followed by the Asus ZenFone 6 with 1.57 W / kg, OnePlus 6T with 1.55 W / kg, Sony Experia AX2 Plus with 1.41 W / kg and Google Pixel 3 XL and 3A XL with 1.39 W / kg. It is evident that the indices are largely within the norm and far below the maximum threshold established by the EU.

Smartphones with the lowest emission levels

The best in the class are amazed by the levels reached, because we are talking about very low emission thresholds. The best is the Zte Blade V10 with 0.13 W / kg, followed by Galaxy Note 10+ with 0.19 W / kg, Galaxy Note 10 with 0.21 W / kg and LG G7 ThinQ with 0.24 W / kg .

Scrolling through the best-selling brands in Italy, the Huawei P30 with 0.33 W / kg, the Apple iPhone 11 with 0.95 W / kg, the Realme GT Neo 3 with 0.91 W / kg, the Honor stand out positively. X8 with 0.84 W / kg and Xiaomi Redmi Note 2 with 0.34 W / kg. Overall, Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Huawei and the other big names are doing well.

Alternative methods for finding Sar data

The German database is undoubtedly very convenient but it is possible that its updating is slower than the actual availability on the market of new products and that compared to Italy there are discrepancies on distribution times. At this point the solution is to take advantage of the official pages of the brands that provide the Sar indices, although sometimes they are a little hidden and perhaps not localized in Italian. However, the advice is to try to do a search on Google by typing the name of the desired brand followed by the term “Sar”: for example Samsung Sar or Apple Sar. It should also be noted that there are several independent sites that provide this information, even if it is difficult to verify their reliability. Alternatively, for Android models, you can also try typing *#07# to obtain the required information on some models.

Finally, for convenience, here are the direct links to the respective SAR pages of the reference brands for the Italian market.