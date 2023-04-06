Is there a quantity of rice per person to respect? Can the dish be harmful if consumed every day and in large portions? When it comes to determining how much rice a person can eat, a nutritionist suggests taking into consideration several factors, such as the individual’s age, gender, weight, activity level, and general health.

While rice is a staple in many cultures and can provide essential nutrients, it is also high in carbohydrates and calories. It is therefore important to consume rice in moderation and in adequate portions. According to USDA dietary guidelines, a serving of cooked rice is 1/2 cup, which equals about 90 grams.

However, this value may not be suitable for everyone. For example, an athlete performing intense physical activity may require more rice to meet their energy needs. On the other hand, a person who leads a sedentary lifestyle may need less rice to avoid excessive calorie intake.

Rice per person: the right quantities according to the nutritionist’s advice

In general, a nutritionist recommends consuming a variety of grains, including rice, as part of a balanced diet. The percentage of rice in a meal shouldn’t exceed a quarter of the plate. To make the meal more nutritious, it is advisable to combine rice with vegetables, proteins and healthy fats. This not only enhances the taste, but also increases the nutritional value of the meal.

It is also important to choose the right type of rice. Brown rice is a healthier option as it is high in fiber and contains more nutrients than white rice. However, it takes longer to cook and may be unattractive for some people. In these cases, you can opt for white rice, but it is best to consume it in small portions.

In conclusion, the amount of rice that can be consumed per person depends on various factors and must be determined on an individual basis. A nutritionist suggests consuming rice in moderation and in adequate portions, also considering the overall nutritional value of the meal. By making informed choices and controlling portions, you can enjoy the benefits of rice without compromising your health.

Therefore, even if we love the dish madly, let’s not exaggerate. Rather we replace rice with other cereals such as spelt, barley, oats, etc. In this way we will absorb all the nutrients necessary for a balanced diet.