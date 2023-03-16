Turkey meat represents one of the major sources of noble proteins for over half of Italians. Lean, high in protein, low in calories and with very little cholesterol, turkey meat is highly esteemed by consumers, also thanks to the increase in trust in current poultry farms.

A valid alternative to other meats, it participates in making the diet always varied and full of flavor and is given to countless recipes, which in addition to being tasty due to its sweetish taste, are also good for health.

In particular, the turkey breast, a popular cut and widely used in the kitchen, exhibits a very interesting nutritional value, assigning all the main nutrients in a better way for the purpose of covering needs.

The ways to cook it are the most dissimilar: we find the turkey full of delicious fillings, delicious stews, strips and bites, quick and easy waste-free meatballs or more particular recipes, such as rollè or the traditional turkey stuffed with bacon, chestnuts and plums of the day of the American Thanksgiving, which has also become famous in Italy.

In fact, like chicken, it is a meat that is somewhat free of cholesterol and fats, which are mostly unsaturated, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated, excellent for cardiovascular health.

How much turkey can you eat per day? Here is the truth

The most intense fat content is found in the skin, which like that of the chicken can be removed, leaving the lower meat lean, with an increased protein content and full-bodied in vitamins and mineral salts. Due to its peculiarities, it can be included in everyone’s diet, especially children, the elderly, pregnant women and sportsmen.

Due to its superior nutritional value, turkey meat exhibits important health properties. Like other white meats, turkey meat is recommended in the diet to protect against cardiovascular pathologies and stroke. Such thanks to its polyunsaturated fats which specify a protective effect.

The Italian Society of Human Nutrition suggests serving 3-4 portions of meat, 100 g each, per week. Finally, the best thing would be to include white chicken and turkey meat on the menu 3 times and red meat, beef or pork, once.