How not to gain weight during the holidays: the nutritionist reveals all the mistakes you shouldn’t make

As the holiday season approaches, many people start to worry about gaining weight. With Christmas, New Year’s, and Epiphany, it’s easy to change our eating habits and indulge in less healthy foods. The fear of losing our progress and trying to get back on track in January can be daunting. To help you stay in shape during the holidays, a nutritional biologist has shared some of the common mistakes to avoid in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

One common mistake is the idea of fasting to compensate for the indulgent holiday meals. However, this unhealthy behavior will not help you lose weight and can put your health at risk. Similarly, skipping meals to consume more at a later time is also not recommended, as this disrupts your body’s natural rhythm and can lead to overeating. Additionally, remaining sedentary during the holidays is a mistake. While your regular gym routine may be disrupted, it’s important to stay active by going for walks or doing home workouts.

Another mistake to avoid is avoiding professional guidance. Nutritionists are still available during the holiday period and can provide valuable advice to help you maintain a healthy lifestyle. Lastly, feeling guilty about indulging during the holidays is also a common mistake. It’s important to enjoy the festive season with your family and recognize that a couple of days of indulgence does not have to derail your entire year of healthy eating.

By avoiding these common mistakes, you can enjoy the holiday season without sacrificing your health and fitness goals. Remember to prioritize a balanced and healthy lifestyle throughout the year and allow yourself to indulge in moderation during the holidays.