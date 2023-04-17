How not to pay or pay less for folders and fines that are not even included in the new scrapping at the start

How not to pay or pay less for folders and fines that are not even included in the new regularizations and scrapping at the start? When you receive a tax collection notice, you must proceed with the payment of the amount due by means of the RAV slip or pagoPA form which are attached, both pre-filled with the amount to be paid by the indicated deadline.

The payment of a fine or a notice can also be made through the Pay-on-line service directly on the website of the Revenue Agency-Collection and on the Equiclick App, or through the telematic channels of banks, Poste Italiane and all other Payment Service Providers (PSP) adhering to the pagoPA node, or at banks, post offices and tobacconists, or even physically at the counters of the Collection Agent.

The new fiscal peace 2023 which provides for a new amnesty and scrapping of tax bills and fines together with a series of amnesties currently in force are not the only possibilities to pay fewer tax bills.

There are, by law, other systems that allow you to pay fewer fines and folders or not to pay them at all. It all depends on the type of debt contracted and the amount.

How to pay less for folders and fines that are not included in the new amnesties and scrapping

How not to pay files and fines that are not included in the scrapping and amnesties 2023

Pay bills and fines with the normal installment plan provided

How to pay less for folders and fines that are not included in the new amnesties and scrapping

If you have files and fines to pay but which cannot be included in the new 2023 scrapping, which provides for total forgiveness of debts of up to one thousand euros contracted from 2000 to 2015 and reduced and facilitated payment of debts exceeding one thousand euros, neither in the amnesty which allows for the payment of penalties reduced to 3% instead of 10%, nor in the new amnesty which provides for the payment of 200 euros, either in two installments or in a single solution, to settle one’s debts with the tax authorities only if referring to notices or folders for formal violations, for example for formal irregularities relating to income taxes, VAT and Irap committed up to 31 October 2022, and nor in the other new amnesties currently available, it is possible to pay less with the so-called partial relief.

The partial relief of the file is a system that allows the debtor citizen who cannot be included in the 2023 scrapping and other amnesties to pay lessrequesting the cancellation of the amount due for penalties and interest which are added to the principal amount of the fine or tax bill to be paid.

By obtaining the cancellation of interest and penalties, the taxpayer would pay less, having to pay only the remaining principal amount.

How not to pay folders and fines that are not included in the scrapping and amnesties 2023

There are also cases (albeit rare) in which it is possible don’t really pay folders and fines and it concerns the cases in which the prescription takes effect of the same. According to the provisions of the laws in force, the prescription of fines and folders starts after 10 years for taxes owed to the State, such as Irpef, VAT, Irap, registration or stamp duty, the mortgage and cadastral tax and after 5 years for interest and tax penalties.

This means that after 5 years, it being understood that no payment reminders must be made for the taxpayer during this period, the mules and bills received for non-payment of:

Imu and Tari on waste;

Tosap (Tax for the Occupation of Public Spaces and Areas) and Cosap;

ICPA (Advertising and Billboard Municipal Tax);

many;

administrative, tax, criminal sanctions;

INPS social security contributions and Inail welfare contributions.

Pay bills and fines with the normal installment plan provided

Another system that allows you to pay notices and fines no less than expected but more easily is the normal installment plan offered by the Revenue Agency. The installment of a fine or a payment notice can be requested in the presence of a temporary situation of objective economic difficulty and to obtain it it is necessary to present a specific request to the Collection Agent.

If the amount of the debt exceeds 60 thousand euros, the situation of objective economic difficulty must be specifically documented. The installment of the payment of a file can be granted up to a maximum of 72 monthly installments, but it is possible to reach up to 120 monthly installments in cases of serious and proven situation of difficulty not attributable to the debtor but to the economic situation.

In the event of proven worsening of the temporary situation of objective economic difficulty, the extension can be extended only once, up to seventy-two months, provided that no forfeiture has occurred.

Furthermore, at the request of the debtor, the installment plan may provide for variable installments of increasing amounts for each year instead of installments of the same amount for the entire duration of the installment plan.

We specify that in the event of non-payment of a certain number of installments, even if not consecutive, the installment plan lapses and the entire amount of the debt still due must be paid. There are different times for forfeiture of the plan provided for by law. In particular:

for installments existing on 8 March 2020, the forfeiture is triggered by the non-payment of 18 installments, even if not consecutive;

for installments granted after 8 March 2020 and requested until 31 December 2021, the forfeiture is triggered by the non-payment of 10 installments, even if not consecutive;

for installments presented and granted after 1 January 2022, the forfeiture is triggered by the non-payment of 5 installments, even if not consecutive.