How often and which casting mistakes should you absolutely avoid?

Yellow leaves and withered buds are a sure sign that the geranium is stressed. The most common reason for this is casting errors. We explain how often you should water your geraniums – and what needs to be considered.

Watering geraniums: the most important things in brief

Most geranium varieties are true sun worshipers and very heat resistant. They can also thrive on drought every now and then as long as this period doesn’t last too long. However, the flowers are much more sensitive to waterlogging and can quickly die if the roots become muddy.

Young plants usually need more water than mature geraniums. That is why they are watered extensively every two to three days for the first four weeks. This promotes root formation. After this first month you can reduce the watering. As a rule, it is sufficient to water the geraniums twice a week. To be on the safe side, you should always let the top layer of soil dry and do a finger test before each watering. When the soil is 4 cm deep, dry, you can water the flowers.

Water evaporates faster in pots, balcony boxes and hanging baskets. In this case, the geraniums should be watered every 3 days. You should regularly check whether the excess water can drain off. If the drainage holes are clogged, the roots will quickly rot and the whole plant will die.

The geraniums are always poured slowly from below. Give yourself time so that the soil can absorb the water well.

Two common watering mistakes in geraniums

In principle, geraniums are undemanding flowers that bloom profusely and for a long time. However, they are sensitive to casting errors. Too much water and the roots will rot. Too little – and the flower dries up quickly. The watering should also be adapted to the location and to the needs of the respective variety. In order to prevent the permanent bloomers from dying, you should act quickly at the first sign of a watering error.

Geraniums have yellow leaves: Too much water

When geraniums turn yellow leaves, overwatering is the most common cause. Sometimes the amount of water is correct, but the soil is heavy or the drainage holes are clogged and the water cannot drain. Even if the drainage is good and there is no waterlogging, the geranium can develop yellow leaves if there is too much water. Especially with potted plants, when the construction volume is small, the nutrients are gradually washed away. This quickly leads to nutrient deficiencies.

What you can do:

Start watering and wait until the soil dries. Then start watering again.

Fertilize the geraniums

In heavy soil – improve drainage. You can incorporate sand into the soil.

If nothing else helps and the soil is really wet, you can transplant or repot the geranium.

Geranium buds have dried up: not enough water

When there is a lack of water, the plants react by first sacrificing their flowers or flower buds. Then the leaves begin to dry up, and only then – the shoots. When the buds have dried up, you should therefore:

Water the geraniums generously

Nevertheless, let the floor dry before the next application.

remove the dried buds

Fertilize the flowers

Geraniums do well with little care. In summer, however, they need regular watering so that they bloom profusely. Frequent watering errors result in dried flowers and fallen leaves.