modern mancell phoneIt’s a must-have for almost everyone3CSince the mobile phone is a long-term consumable product, the mobile phone needs to be replaced after the power consumption is depleted. A netizen on PTT posted a question, how many years does everyone’s mobile phone use on average before they are replaced? He was surprised and said that according to online data, the average person can use a mobile phone for 4 to 5 years before replacing it.

The original PO said that the mobile phone he bought in August 2020 has been used for the past two years, so he was curious about how long it took for everyone to change the mobile phone. After checking the Internet, he found that the average usage time has reached four to five years or more than five years! Surprised and sighed, “It’s true or false, everyone’s mobile phones can be used for about five years before they can be replaced?”

Netizens commented, “You can spend money if you want to, you don’t have to look for comparisons”, “Why do you often change? It’s very troublesome to change your phone”, “Android 1-2 years, Apple 3-4 years, the experience is similar, and the price is similar.” , “I don’t know how to change if I don’t play mobile games”, “I can’t live on Android for two years”, “I plan to use it as a backup machine after changing the battery”.

Netizens who have used mobile phones for more than five years said, “I only have Apple that can last for 5 years, and the other 2 years will be broken”, “Almost every four years”, “My mother’siPhoneIt’s been used for 8 years”, “It’s normal to use it for five years”, “iPhone 8, used in 2017 to the present, still supporting”.

