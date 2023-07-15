How often should they be watered?

How often should you water your succulents? Find out when to water them so they can thrive in your home and garden.

Succulents are not like most other plants. They are typically recognized by their thick leaves that store water. They are popular for many reasons, most notably being easy to care for. Although they don’t need a lot of water, they still need it to live. A key factor in success is how often to water succulents. With these simple tips, you can give them enough water to thrive.

How often to water succulents: Properly water the drought-resistant plants

The lifespan of a succulent depends on how much water you give it. It can recover from underwatering, but overwatering almost always kills the plant. A succulent should never stand in water. Therefore, knowing what signs to look for when deciding how often and how much to water is critical to her survival.

Let the soil dry out completely

The most important rule to follow when watering succulents is to soak them first and then let them dry out completely before watering them again.

Pay attention to the signs that the plant is giving you. If you find that the soil is very dry and the leaves look shriveled or dry, it’s definitely time to water them.

Also, make sure the succulents are in a container with drainage holes in well-drained soil.

For potted plants it is recommended that the water does not get on the leaves as this can cause rot. With outdoor succulents, this isn’t much of a problem because there’s more airflow outside and the water can dry out faster.

Water potted succulents properly

Most succulents need plenty of light to thrive indoors. How often you should water them depends on how much light they get and how warm it is in your home.

When it comes to watering succulents indoors, the general rule of thumb is to water them every 1-2 weeks during the warmer months.

In small pots – every 7 days In medium pots – every 10 days In large pots – every 14 days

In the darker winter months, potted succulents need much less water and therefore watering every 3-4 weeks is quite sufficient.

Use a watering can to water and add the water at the base of the succulent until it is completely saturated.

Let the water drain well through the drainage holes and if it collects in the coaster, be sure to shake it out. Allow the soil to dry out completely between waterings.

Do not use a spray bottle for watering. Constant spraying and small amounts of water result in a weak root system that cannot survive very long periods of drought.

Moisturize outdoor succulents

The needs of outdoor plants are slightly different. Plants in the garden need water more often than indoor plants that are sheltered from wind and direct sunlight. But the frequency of watering also depends on how and where the succulents are grown. Plants in containers generally need to be watered more frequently than succulents that are planted in the ground.

Caring for plants in tubs

If you’re planning to get your potted succulents outside in the summer, here are a few tips to keep in mind.

First, let them get used to the new conditions by first placing them in a partially shaded spot and only then moving them to a sunnier spot.

Check the soil weekly and make sure it is bone dry or still has some moisture before watering the plants. Keep in mind that succulents with smaller leaves may need more frequent watering as they cannot hold as much water.

Be sure to move the plant to a sheltered spot during heavy rains.

Water succulents planted in the ground

Succulents can also thrive in soil, and they generally require watering weekly. Keep in mind that established plants have a more robust root system and will tolerate much more drought than new plants.

Make sure they are in well-drained soil and water the plant more frequently during the warmer days of summer. Reduce watering in fall and winter to allow the plant to survive the low temperatures. Avoid saturated soil during the winter months to protect the succulent from frost damage.

The right substrate is crucial

Using the right substrate is crucial to keeping your succulents properly hydrated. Conventional soil is therefore not a good choice for this as it stays moist for far too long.

For best results, plant your succulents in loose, rocky, and nutrient-rich soil. If you plant them in containers, use potting soil specially made for succulents and cacti.

