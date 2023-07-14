How often to change sheets and towels: the risks to our health

Changing sheets and towels is essential not only for aesthetics but for a matter of hygiene and therefore health.

Always having clean towels and sheets is of fundamental importance. And it is not only for a matter of aesthetics, but also – and above all, we would dare to say – of hygiene. In fact, these are objects that are real receptacle of germs and bacteria, which requires constant and continuous cleaning.

Underwear, for example, comes into contact with the skin, picking up whatever is on the body. It is not only fundamental change the linen with a precise and regular cadence but also do it with a special cleaning mechanism that can guarantee a properly cleaned and sanitized space.

Sheets and towels: every how often they must be changed

Bed linen and towels must be changed continuously, it is not possible to postpone it, especially in summer when the portions of skin in contact with the sheets are even greater than in winter. In this case it is necessary to consider a change of sheets once a week and perhaps a more frequent washing of the pillowcases that are in direct contact with the face. The ideal would be twice a week to avoid pimples and acne.

How to wash laundry correctly (tantasalute.it)

The bedspread, the mattress cover and other products however, they must be washed regularlyat least once a month. Obviously if there are stains or visible dirt even more often. Quilts and duvets should be sanitized at least once every three months, always in relation to the change of season. As for the mattress, it is also important to clean this directly because germs and bacteria – as well as dust mites – tend to accumulate. The best thing is to pass the vacuum cleaner on both sides at least every six months, while for the cushions washing should be done every three months and in any case they should be replaced every two years because they then tend to lose support for the head.

Per the bathroom linen the situation is even more delicate because the use is constant. And it affects delicate parts of the body. Towels collect bacteria, dead cells, hair, which – by remaining closed in the bathroom – increase the production of bacteria. So they should be changed but attention should also be paid. After use, these should be stored in a ventilated place, this is the only way to avoid that the humidity stations in that environment.

The face towel should be disposable, while the rest once a day. Bath towels and bathrobes should be washed after three times of use. Obviously this doesn’t always happen so you can orient yourself for a matter of convenience in a change once a week for everything. The laundry should then be washed with hot water and non-aggressive detergents, in this way the dirt but also the bacteria can be removed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

