The flowering time of hydrangeas can vary depending on the variety. However, if you take care of the plants properly, they will thank you with a long flowering period and produce new flowers several times in the summer. We explain how often you should fertilize your hydrangeas and what needs to be considered.

How often to fertilize hydrangeas: When can you start fertilizing?

The hydrangeas fascinate with their large umbels of flowers, which adorn the shrub from the beginning of May to October. The plants are easy to care for and very adaptable. The location plays a decisive role in ensuring that they bloom lushly. However, so that they bloom for a long time or form new flowers again and again, the fertilizer application is an absolute must.

In spring: promote the growth of hydrangeas with a slow-release fertilizer

Spring is the right time to start fertilizing. In March and April, just before the hydrangea comes out of hibernation and starts its active phase, you should fertilize it. This is important because winter snow and rain have washed away the nutrients in the soil and it falls on important microelements, vitamins and minerals that speed up growth. For this purpose you need either a household remedy with a long-term effect or slow-release fertilizer from the garden center:

Home remedies: Certain home remedies can have long-term effects. It is most effective to work compost into the root area at the start of the gardening season. You can also use cattle manure – this has a quick effect. Also check the pH of the garden soil at the start of the gardening season. It may be that this has changed. If necessary, coffee grounds can be incorporated into the soil.

Long-term fertilizer from the garden center: Fertilizer sticks are a good option. They are stuck into the soil in the root area and are gradually decomposed, providing the plant with valuable organic and mineral substances over the next three months. Granules are also well suited as long-term fertilizers. But instead of dissolving them in the irrigation water, work them into the soil around the roots.

How often to fertilize hydrangeas? The fertilizers in summer

Once the hydrangea has received the necessary nutrients for rapid growth and flowering, the question now arises: “How often should I fertilize my shrub in the summer?”. The hydrangeas are supplied with long-term fertilizer once at the start of the season, the second dose of fertilizer depends on the flowering period. The flowers of the early-flowering varieties open in early May. In mid to late June, these first flowers begin to wither (in some varieties, the flowers stay much longer). Then it is the right time to start with the regular fertilizer application. Apply liquid fertilizer so that the hydrangea gets enough nutrients for the second flowering. Then wait two weeks until these flowers also wither and then fertilize them again with liquid fertilizer. Repeat the process until October – from the beginning of October you can stop fertilizing so that the plant can prepare for winter dormancy.

The process is similar for late flowering varieties – they wait for the first flowers to open and wither and then add liquid fertilizer to the irrigation water every 2-3 weeks. They follow what has faded and always fertilize when they see many withered flowers on the hydrangea.

Tips with which the hydrangeas will bloom several times in the summer