How often to fertilize orchids in summer? Here’s how to do it right

To keep your orchids healthy and to ensure they bloom profusely, it’s important to mimic their natural environment and fertilize and water them regularly when outside temperatures rise. How often to fertilize orchids in summer? We explain that to you in this article. We also give you a few tips on how to fertilize them.

How often to fertilize orchids in summer?

With the exception of a few winter months, between mid-October and mid-February, when orchids are fertilized less due to slower development, the fertilization schedule should remain the same for most months of the year. Orchids will continue their rapid vegetative development after this period in spring and summer and this is when you should start fertilizing to meet the demands of their growth. You should fertilize your orchids every 2 weeks in summer.

Silicon helps against drought and insects

If you want a healthy development of your orchids, you should add silicon to the fertilizer once a month: add a silicon supplement to your usual fertilizer to speed up the development of your plants and make them more resistant to drying out, insect attacks and microbiological diseases. Adding a silicon supplement to your regular fertilizer can help your plants regardless of the type of fertilizer used.

Silicon is a chemical that occurs naturally in soil. It has a positive effect on plants, as it promotes vigorous development as measured by the thickness of the leaves and roots of the plant, improves the quantity and quality of flowers, and increases photosynthetic activity in the leaves of the plant. The thickening of the cell walls caused by the silicon causes the plant to become more robust inside. Externally, you can see that the leaves and pseudobulbs are becoming denser, shinier and greener and that the buds are becoming more robust and last longer.

What to fertilize your plant with?

Orchids need consistent feeding to thrive. Use a balanced fertilizer, such as 20-20-20 fertilizer, that contains all the necessary trace elements. Regardless of which fertilizer you choose, you should use one that contains little or no urea. If you don’t know which fertilizer to use, in most cases you can use the same fertilizer that you would use for other potted plants. Liquid fertilizer is best. Orchids thrive much better when they are not fertilized excessively, but in sufficient quantities. You can also spray a nutrient rich fertilizer that has been diluted onto the roots. That helps them thrive.

How often to fertilize orchids in summer? Make your own natural fertilizer

To prepare coffee grounds fertilizer you will need the following ingredients:

250-300g of coffee grounds

container with water

This is how you can make the natural fertilizer yourself: