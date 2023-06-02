Home » How often to fertilize orchids in summer? Here’s how to do it right
Health

How often to fertilize orchids in summer? Here’s how to do it right

by admin
How often to fertilize orchids in summer? Here’s how to do it right

To keep your orchids healthy and to ensure they bloom profusely, it’s important to mimic their natural environment and fertilize and water them regularly when outside temperatures rise. How often to fertilize orchids in summer? We explain that to you in this article. We also give you a few tips on how to fertilize them.

How often to fertilize orchids in summer?

With the exception of a few winter months, between mid-October and mid-February, when orchids are fertilized less due to slower development, the fertilization schedule should remain the same for most months of the year. Orchids will continue their rapid vegetative development after this period in spring and summer and this is when you should start fertilizing to meet the demands of their growth. You should fertilize your orchids every 2 weeks in summer.

Silicon helps against drought and insects

How do you fertilize your orchids in summer?

If you want a healthy development of your orchids, you should add silicon to the fertilizer once a month: add a silicon supplement to your usual fertilizer to speed up the development of your plants and make them more resistant to drying out, insect attacks and microbiological diseases. Adding a silicon supplement to your regular fertilizer can help your plants regardless of the type of fertilizer used.

How often to fertilize orchids in summer? Enjoy beautiful blooms with these tips

Silicon is a chemical that occurs naturally in soil. It has a positive effect on plants, as it promotes vigorous development as measured by the thickness of the leaves and roots of the plant, improves the quantity and quality of flowers, and increases photosynthetic activity in the leaves of the plant. The thickening of the cell walls caused by the silicon causes the plant to become more robust inside. Externally, you can see that the leaves and pseudobulbs are becoming denser, shinier and greener and that the buds are becoming more robust and last longer.

See also  As a doctor I say to Minister Schillaci: expanding the limited number of Medicine is right, but will it be enough?

What to fertilize your plant with?

How often to fertilize orchids in summer? Make your own natural fertilizer

Orchids need consistent feeding to thrive. Use a balanced fertilizer, such as 20-20-20 fertilizer, that contains all the necessary trace elements. Regardless of which fertilizer you choose, you should use one that contains little or no urea. If you don’t know which fertilizer to use, in most cases you can use the same fertilizer that you would use for other potted plants. Liquid fertilizer is best. Orchids thrive much better when they are not fertilized excessively, but in sufficient quantities. You can also spray a nutrient rich fertilizer that has been diluted onto the roots. That helps them thrive.

How often to fertilize orchids in summer? Make your own natural fertilizer

Fertilize the orchid with coffee grounds

To prepare coffee grounds fertilizer you will need the following ingredients:

  • 250-300g of coffee grounds
  • container with water

This is how you can make the natural fertilizer yourself:

  • You should put the used coffee grounds in a container and fill it with lukewarm clean water to ensure the coffee grounds are fully submerged.
  • Then give the mixture a full day to settle.
  • Remove the coffee grounds from the nutrient-rich solution through a filter.
  • Pour the solution into an airtight container and store the fertilizer in the fridge.
  • Fertilize your orchids once a month with this DIY fertilizer, which is one part coffee grounds solution and three parts water.

You may also like

Nosebleed, how to intervene immediately to avoid the...

discover powerful foods to include on your grocery...

Rome, a building in the Aniene Hills on...

“You reminded me of Woody Allen”

Getting sick in the summer, there are at...

A blood test to discover 50 tumors, a...

Do-it-yourself cystitis douches: how to relieve the discomfort...

Magnesium deficiency, an essential nutrient for health

Covid-19, situation in Italy 22-28 May 2023

Becoming happier: According to science, these 14 habits...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy