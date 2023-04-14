Facial cleansing is an essential part of your skincare routine as it removes bacteria, dead skin cells, dirt, makeup and pollutants that build up throughout the day. But how often should you wash your face, according to dermatologists? We answer this question in the article!

How often should you wash your face, depending on your skin type

If your skin feels dry after cleansing your face, you’re probably wondering what’s causing it and whether you need to change anything about your morning and evening skin care routines. In fact, your approach to washing your face will depend on your skin type – oily, dry, or combination.

How often to wash your face if you have oily skin: While it might be tempting to wash your face more than twice a day, it can do more harm than good — especially if you have oily or acne-prone skin. Instead, stick to washing your face in the morning and once in the evening as well. Use a foaming cleanser and a good moisturizer. Moisturizing is especially important because a lack of moisture can cause the skin to produce too much oil.

Tipp: Consider using a cleanser with salicylic acid, which reduces oil production and unclogs pores.

How often to wash your face if you have dry or sensitive skin: Whether your skin is dry, sensitive, or both, you should still wash your face twice a day. Use a creamy, non-lathering cleanser to maintain the protective barrier and avoid stripping skin of its natural oils. Another way to minimize dryness is to cleanse the face with cool water in the morning and only use the facial cleanser in the evening.

Tipp: It is best to avoid hot water as it damages your skin and makes eczema and rosacea worse. After cleaning with hot water, your skin may become red and increasingly irritated. The heat also dries out your skin, stripping it of oils and moisture.

How often to wash your face with combination skin: Like people with oily and dry skin, people with combination skin should wash their face twice a day. A foaming cleanser is an excellent choice as it doesn’t overly attack dry patches.

Tipp: Look for products with a formula that is free of fragrance, soap and parabens.

How often to wash your face if you exercise regularly

Any activity that makes you sweat requires extra cleaning to remove sweat and dirt. You can use oil-free cleaning cloths for this. Otherwise, follow your daily and evening facial cleansing routine.

What happens if you clean your face too often or not enough?

Excessive washing of the face is indeed a real problem and can be just as problematic as not enough face washing. It can cause the skin barrier to become disrupted, resulting in red, itchy, dry, and irritated skin. When your skin feels tight, it screams for help to hydrate.

If you wash too little, you may be struggling with acne due to clogged pores. So make sure you wash your face at least once a day, in the evening or right before you go to bed. This allows your skin to breathe and recover from any damage while you sleep.

How to choose the right cleaning agent

In many cases, you can’t tell if a cleaning product is right for you until you’ve tried it. Regardless of your skin type, be sure to check the ingredients for possible irritants like alcohol or soap. If your skin feels dry or tight after using a particular cleanser, try another that leaves skin feeling softer. You might even want to use two different methods – a gentler method in the morning and a slightly more intense one in the evening.

Not only can you experiment with different products, but you can also try different methods of applying them. The easiest way is to use your hands, but cloths and cleaning brushes are also an option.

The bottom line: Try washing your face twice a day — but don’t forget to listen to your skin. If it’s red, excessively dry, or shows other signs of irritation, something is wrong. In these cases, it is best if you make an appointment with a dermatologist. Do not underestimate professional, personal advice.

