How old are you? Calculate your individual life expectancy

A notice: Please note that this is a test based on statistical data and epidemiological studies. These values ​​provide reference points for your individual life expectancy. In addition, the calculation only applies to healthy people. Chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, heart attack, stroke, diabetes and dementia shorten the average life expectancy and can therefore not be taken into account.

Life expectancy is increasing

The probability of reaching an old age of 100 is constantly increasing: In the Middle Ages, average life expectancy was still between 40 and 50 years. According to the latest calculations by the Federal Statistical Office, boys born in 2016 will live to be a good 78 and girls a good 83.

This value has been rising steadily for years. Nevertheless, according to the experts, a trend towards a slower increase in life expectancy can now be observed.

lifestyle as an influencing factor

One thing is certain: We are not immortal. And how old we can get depends on many factors, such as gender: “Sex hormones protect women from many chronic diseases up until the menopause,” says Alfred Wolf, gynecologist and anti-aging expert in Ulm. Studies on pairs of twins have also shown that hereditary factors determine a quarter of life expectancy.

Lifestyle is also crucial: Statistically speaking, every cigarette shortens life by seven minutes. Alcohol consumption, lack of exercise, an unhealthy diet and personal attitude also affect how long we live.