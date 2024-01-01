How overweight and obesity harm the body – what you can do about it

After the royal Christmas feast with dumplings, red cabbage and goose, many connoisseurs’ pants fit a little tighter. However, the extra kilos that the scales shamelessly reveal to you will fall off at the latest after the end of the Christmas vacation and with the deliberate exercise madness that sets in after the New Year.

Losing weight quickly is something overweight people can only dream of. For them, the fight against the kilos, if it is addressed, is often a lifelong endeavor with ups and downs.

In Germany, more than every second person is overweight

In Germany alone, according to the 2019 study “Health in Germany Current”, around 53.5 percent of people are overweight. This means that your body mass index, which measures the percentage of body fat, is over 25. Men (59.7 percent) are significantly more likely to be overweight than women (46.3 percent).

Almost one in five Germans (19 percent) suffers from obesity, which occurs with a BMI of over 30. There are no differences between the sexes in this classification.

Most overweight and obese people live in Brandenburg

In addition, obesity is twice as common in the lower educated class as in the upper educated class. When it comes to normal obesity, this difference only occurs in women.

Most overweight people in this country live in…

Brandenburg (59.90 percent), Saxony-Anhalt (58.50 percent) and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (58.50 percent).

In Bremen (48 percent) and Berlin (47.5 percent), however, there are the fewest overweight people.

A similar picture emerges when it comes to obesity. The most common is obesity in

Brandenburg (23.3 percent), Thuringia (22.9 percent) and Saxony-Anhalt (22.6 percent).

Berlin (15.7 percent) and Bremen (15.1 percent) again have the lowest obesity rates.

Causes of overweight and obesity

Why people become overweight or obese depends on various factors. According to the German Obesity Society, the following factors play a role:

genetic predisposition suboptimal lifestyle (little exercise, unhealthy diet) lack of sleep constant availability of food stress depressive illnesses low social status eating disorder medication (certain antidepressants, antiepileptics, neuroleptics)

Dangers of overweight and obesity

Overweight and obesity have now reached “epidemic proportions,” according to the European Obesity Assessment Report 2022 from the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Many people don’t even know what they’re doing to their bodies when they’re overweight,” says Martin Halle, medical director at the Medical University Hospital Klinikum Rechts der Isar, on the “Heart Medicine” portal. Ultimately, both diseases pose enormous health risks that can cause serious complications and reduce life expectancy.

Increased risk of cancer

If you are overweight and obese, the risk of developing cancer is twice as high as in people of normal weight. The reason for this is, among other things, the fatty tissue that surrounds the internal organs and produces inflammatory messenger substances – these can cause chronic inflammation and cancer. Obesity is considered the cause of 13 different diseases Types of cancer including colon cancer, liver cancer, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer

Cardiovascular diseases

Excess weight also has a negative effect on heart function and performance. The risk of heart disease is increased two to three times in those who are overweight and obese – this is also due to the fatty tissue that surrounds the heart and constantly releases inflammatory messenger substances to the heart muscle and the coronary arteries scars the heart and becomes stiffer, the result: heart failure, high blood pressure, cardiac arrhythmias. In addition, the insulin receptors can be blocked – there is a risk of diabetes, cholesterol accumulation in the vessels, coronary heart disease and heart attack in general, the so-called metabolic syndrome, which is caused by too much belly fat According to the German Heart Foundation, high blood pressure, too much sugar and fat in the blood cause calcification of the arteries and damage to the heart (heart failure, cardiac arrhythmia, heart attacks, strokes).

Covid-19

In addition, overweight people are more susceptible to a severe course of corona and have a greater risk of death. This is because the immune cells show a weaker inflammatory reaction during an infection and cannot fight the virus sufficiently strongly. The inflammation levels are already increased in overweight people – this could lead to insensitivity and insufficient stimulation of the immune cells

Other comorbidities:

Type 2 diabetes mellitus (diabetes), fatty liver, high blood pressure, lung diseases such as asthma, gallstone disease, increased blood lipid levels, hip and knee joint osteoarthritis, infertility

Measures against obesity

The risk of comorbidities and overweight and obesity themselves can be minimized through various measures. The most important step is to reduce body weight.

Basic therapy, consisting of behavioral, nutritional and exercise therapy, regular exercise and a healthy diet with plenty of whole grains, fruit and vegetables and little alcohol, sugar, fast food and soft drinks, helps. Drug therapy: on doctor’s orders, the preparations Xenical, Saxenda or Wegovy (known as the “fat-loss injection”) are taken for weight loss. Surgical measures: bariatric (weight-reducing) procedures such as stomach reductions or gastric banding operations can help you lose weight

