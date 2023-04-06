particulate matter, which is produced during combustion processes, for example, is bad for your health. More and more studies are now pointing to this. Especially those particles that have a diameter of less than 2.5 microns (PM 2,5 ) and can penetrate into the bronchi and alveoli are suspected of promoting numerous diseases: cardiovascular diseases, asthma, lung cancer, maybe even dementia .

So far, however, it is unclear exactly what the mechanisms behind it look like. A team led by Charles Swanton from the Francis Crick Institute in London has therefore now looked more closely at this question for a special form of lung cancer.

Fine dust particles promote lung cancer

In a large cohort study with data from more than 32,000 people from England, South Korea, Taiwan and Canada, animal and cell experiments, the researchers were not only able to show that a high level of fine dust in the ambient air in people who already carry a special mutation, associated with a higher risk of lung cancer. They also found evidence that the fine dust particles trigger inflammatory reactions in the cells, which then boost the development of lung carcinomas. The group reports on their results in the journal “Nature”.

In their study, Swanton and his colleagues focused on non-small cell lung cancer that is associated with a genetic change in the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR). This form of lung cancer is relatively common among non-smokers.

Experiments in which the scientists introduced the EGFR mutation specifically into the cells of the respiratory tract of mice or into lung tissue cells in cell cultures showed that fine dust particles do not appear to trigger mutations themselves. However, they ensure that when the EGFR mutation is present, immune cells collect in the lungs and release pro-inflammatory signaling substances. At least one of these – interleukin-1β – appears to favor the development of early tumor forms.

Even low fine dust pollution is dangerous

The comparison of the cohorts suggests that even the particulate matter pollution in England, which was quite low in this study in contrast to the other countries examined, could be at a tolerable limit, explained Martin Göttlicher, Director of the Institute for Molecular Toxicology and Pharmacology at Helmholtz Center in Munich, the Science Media Center.

This applies at least with a view to promoting the development of lung carcinomas in people who have never smoked. “In Germany, the annual mean values ​​for 2022 were for PM 2.5 between 5.2 and 15 micrograms per cubic meter depending on the measuring station. They were therefore below the currently applicable limit and in the range that was also measured for the English cohort.”

“Stricter regulation of particulate matter pollution is currently the most important practical consequence of the results of this groundbreaking work,” says Petros Christopoulos from Heidelberg University Hospital. Even if smoking is likely to increase the risk of lung cancer much more than particulate matter.

It remains to be seen whether the results of the study can also be applied to other types of lung tumors. In addition, the results from the animal and cell experiments still have to be confirmed in humans, experts explain.