How Peru became the top blueberry exporter in the world

(AP Photo/ Robert F. Bukaty, File)

It all happened in just over ten years, thanks to the intuition of an engineer and market opportunities

Until recently, Peru was a country where blueberry cultivation was a rarity, for reasons linked to the climate and the characteristics of the territory: within the last ten years, however, production has increased greatly and the South American country has become the first exporter in the world. The blueberry production in Peru is still a young sector, but it is thought that it will continue to grow more and more: its development is mainly due to the intuition of an engineer and the opportunity to fill a gap in the market.

In 2022 Peru exported more than 275 thousand tons of blueberries against a national production of over 292 thousand, for a total value of approximately 1.23 billion euros: 16 times the exports of 2013, approximately 17 thousand tons. To give an idea, according to data cited by the World Economic Forum, a non-profit foundation based in Geneva, only 30 tons of blueberries were produced in Peru in 2010: in 2020 almost 180 thousand. Even in Italy, where blueberries from northern regions or from Spain and other European countries are found in summer, many of those sold in winter come from Peru and Chile.

Agronomist Álvaro Espinoza, owner of the Sunberries Field company, which produces blueberries in southern Peru, has explained a BBC News that ten years ago blueberries were seen as “something impossible to grow” in Peru. Yet in recent years the cultivation of these fruits has begun to gradually replace the traditionally more widespread ones, such as grapes and asparagus, and the country has become one of the first producers in the world, together with the United States, Canada and Chile. An analysis of the Canadian banking and financial services company Scotiabank he estimated that in the 2022/2023 season Peru will export about 285 thousand tons, 30 percent more than in the 2021/2022 season.

Blueberry plants grow well in cool climates, but the areas of Peru with ideal conditions are also the wildest and hardest to reach; the flatter ones, along the coast, where there are the other main crops, are instead too dry. Despite these difficulties, there is one person in particular who has had the intuition to develop the sector in the country: it is Carlos Geredawhich in the last twenty years has worked to find varieties of plants suitable for cultivation even in areas that are hotter or more arid than usual, and which in fact made the development of the sector possible in Peru.

Gereda had the idea of ​​dedicating himself to blueberry cultivation in 2002, when some family friends told him about the rich harvests of Chile, one of the main producers of these fruits, which borders southern Peru. At the time Gereda was studying management engineering, but he had always been passionate about agriculture. Thanks to a collaboration with the Biotechnology Institute of the La Molina National Agricultural University, he began to clone and cultivate 14 native plant varieties of Chile in Peru: he observed that four of them gave good results also in his country and that the most resistant was the Biloxitoday one of the two most used for production together with Ventura.

In 2007 Gereda founded the company Inka’s Berries, which in addition to growing blueberries in four regions of Peru began to supply plants of the most resistant varieties both to small producers, such as Sunberries Field, and to large multinationals, such as Camposol. The great diffusion of more resistant plants favored the increase in blueberry cultivation and the growth of production. The biggest advantage, however, was given by another type of opportunity.

– Read also: The man behind the success of pistachio in Spain

Camposol CEO José Antonio Gómez explained that the success of Peruvian blueberries is linked to a vacuum in the international export market. In the United States and Canada they are harvested in August and are mostly destined for the national markets, while in Chile the harvest takes place in December, the month in which summer begins, and then it starts to get too hot. Until a few years ago, between September and November, the demand from abroad was only minimally satisfied with the fruit produced in Argentina and Uruguay, sold at very high prices. Thus Peru aimed to produce and export blueberries also in this period.

Gómez told BBC News that I have never seen a product grow so fast in its sector. In ten years, the demand has more than doubled, he says, and today blueberries are the main products traded by Camposol, which is now Peru’s leading exporter: in 2022, the company harvested around 50,000 tons, which are worth just over half of its revenues. Inka’s Berries, on the other hand, employs 600 permanent employees, who become almost 3,000 during the harvesting period, and exports mainly to the United States, the Netherlands, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom from August to December.

The Peruvian newspaper A Peruvian man writes that on average in Peru they are produced 13 tons of blueberries every 10 thousand square meters and that in recent years both the land dedicated to cultivation and the regions in which they are grown have increased (Camposol for example has a cultivated area of ​​about 30 square kilometers and Inka’s Berries 20). Despite the positive forecasts, Espinoza said the industry is going through a difficult period due to rising production costs: at his company they have risen by 40 percent, he says, partly due to the increase in fertilizer prices due to the war in Ukraine and partly due to that of the shipping costs.

– Read also: The “superfood” does not exist

Continue on the Post