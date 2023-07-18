how psoriatic arthritis can affect the nails

L’psoriatic arthritis is a type of arthritis that can affect people with psoriasis and occurs when the immune system attacks the joints and connective tissues.

Not all people with psoriasis also develop psoriatic arthritisand it is also possible to have psoriatic arthritis without having psoriasis appear.

Psoriatic arthritis affects up to 20 percent of people with psoriasis, although some studies indicate that percentage is actually as high as a third, according to March 2019 research published in the Journal of Dermatological Treatment.

While psoriasis is primarily known for the way it affects the skin, those who develop psoriatic arthritis often find themselves managing nail-related symptomsboth hands and feet.

When this happens, it is referred to as nail psoriasis.

Even if it is not always easy to identify them, they exist some signs involving nails to pay attention to.

If you suspect you have psoriatic arthritis with nail involvement, a rheumatologist or dermatologist can help manage your symptoms and recommend the right treatment.

Most common nail changes



Pitting ungueale



Nail pitting is one of the most common symptoms of nail psoriasis due to psoriatic arthritis, affecting up to 68 percent of people with psoriasis-related nail changes, according to a July article.

This condition manifests itself with Superficial depressions in the nail that may look like dents, grooves, or ridges. In some cases, shallow or very deep holes may also develop.

However, nail psoriasis is not the only trigger of nail pitting, which can also depend on vitamin deficiencies in the nails.

Discoloration



Nail psoriasis caused by psoriatic arthritis can also cause the nail bed, the skin under the nail, to change color. This phenomenon is sometimes called discoloration spots of oil drops or salmon spots because the leather can take on different shades of colour. The most common are yellow, red, pink or brown but it also happens that the discoloration turns to the bianco.

Fungal infections



A common belief about nail psoriasis is that it is a type of fungus. In reality this is not the case but although this condition is not a fungus, can lead to the occurrence of afungal infection known as onychomycosiswhich affects about 35 percent of people with nail psoriasis, according to the Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis Alliance.

Onychomycosis, also known as nail separation or lifting, occurs when the nail plate detaches from the nail bed. This process forms a pocket of space between the nail plate and the bed where bacteria can potentially settle, increasing the risk of infection.

According to researchers in a May 2020 study published in Dermatology Research and Practice, changes in psoriasis-affected nails make it easier for this type of fungus to establish itself.

Subungual hyperkeratosis



This event manifests itself with the thickening of the skin under the fingernails or toenails caused by excess layers of keratin. It can also affect the nail bed and is especially uncomfortable when trying to put on shoes.

How to treat nail psoriasis



There is no cure for psoriatic arthritis, although there are natural remedies to relieve the arthritis pain, which sufferers of this disorder can seek advice from their doctor.

Just like the typical joint and skin symptoms of arthritis, the goal is to control it as much as possible.

In case of nail psoriasis it is essential to rely on the care of a doctor but in general treatments may include taking oral anti-inflammatory drugs or injections. Sometimes the use of a may be prescribed corticosteroidwhich can be administered topically, orally or by injection or that of oral drugs derived from vitamins A and D.

It may also prove useful to undergo the light therapy, laser therapy, or using topical creams and ointments.

If you suspect that changes in your nails are caused by psoriatic arthritis, take prompt action as this condition can be progressive and destructive to your joints if left untreated.

Furthermore, although research has made great strides in developing effective therapies capable of halting the process and progression of the disease, the treatment is quite demanding and long, as it can take several months to see improvements.

For this you need a personalized approach for each individual, who may also need to combine two or more therapies.

How to take care of nails



Keep nails short, clean and dry Use a cream hand moisturizer after washing hands and bathing Wear gloves when working with hands Avoid aggressive manicures as much as possible Do not bite your nails Avoid picking your nails or cuticles

