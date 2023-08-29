How reliable MG cars really are by latest analysis and owner comments (and they’re always selling more)

MG is a long-standing British brand specializing in the production of small sports cars. Founded in 1924, the company has undergone several changes of ownership over the years, the last of which occurred in 2007 when it came under the control of Saic, the main Chinese automotive group.
Thanks to the restructuring carried out by Saic, the MG brand was relaunched first in China, then in the United Kingdom and subsequently in other European countries. MG automobiles are manufactured at two main locations: in the UK for the European market and in China for the Chinese market. The design of the MG brand is developed at the company’s advanced design studios in Shanghai in collaboration with the London design studio. Let’s take a closer look:
MG cars: how reliable they are Comments from those who have already bought MG cars
MG, a British car brand, offers a wide range of electric and electrified vehicles with high energy efficiency to European customers, including Italians, with a commitment to promote a sustainable lifestyle through the adoption of electric driving.
Among the models available, the mini suv MG ZSequipped with a 1500 cc petrol engine producing 106 HP and a 1000 cc turbo engine producing 111 HP, offers two trim options: Comfort and Luxury, the latter with many built-in options.
The evolved version of the MG ZS is instead the MG ZS EV, a all electric suv which features two different electric motor options, with power ratings of 130 KW and 115 KW.
Another popular model is the MG EHS, a Plug-in Hybrid and Euro 6D SUV, equipped with numerous comfort and safety features. With an electric range of 52 km, the MG EHS is available in two versions: Excite and Exclusive. For the Exclusive version, the Sardana Red interior is also available, in a fiery red color, for an even more sporty and luxurious touch.
Don’t forget that MG offers a 7-year warranty, 5 years more than the legal obligation and free roadside assistance for the first year after registration. The presence of maintenance at the official dealerships of the house will extend the free roadside assistance for up to seven consecutive years.
The current commercial network of MG Italia consists of 40 dealerships and 70 outlets. The goal is to reach 100 stores by 2022 to support the ZS, Marvel, EHS and G5 models.
The MG vehicle range offers customers a wide choice of powertrains, from conventional to plug-in hybrid to all-electric, to embrace locally emission-free mobility. A strength of the MG models is the 7-year or 150,000 km standard warrantywhich covers the entire vehicle, including the electric powertrain and battery.
In particular, MG ZS EV it stands out for its high comfort and higher autonomy compared to competing models. MG EHS Plug-in Hybrid is considered by those who bought it an ideal solution for daily zero-emission driving, while the new MG Marvel R Electric flagship is characterized by elegant design, quality and sophistication. MG’s sustainable model range also includes the MG5 Electric, which is the world‘s first electric station wagon. Thanks to these innovations, MG offers highly efficient and environmentally friendly vehicles.