How self-love strengthens a positive body feeling / liking your own body, …

No more wearing short dresses from the age of 30, quickly fitting back into skinny jeans after pregnancy and drinking lots of pineapple juice for a flat stomach before going to the outdoor pool – why do women do that? “It’s absurd what we should and shouldn’t do to achieve ideals of beauty that will always remain unattainable,” says Juliane Funke, a freelance journalist from Hamburg. The 29-year-old is one of six women who talk about the difficult relationship with their bodies in the current cover story of the health magazine “Apotheken Umschau”.

Social media affects self-confidence

Loving your own body is apparently not easy for most people: in 2018, 58 percent of Germans were dissatisfied with their appearance. And in 2021, 93 percent of young people found that social media had a direct impact on their self-esteem. Constanze Kleis from Frankfurt am Main also observes this. The now 63-year-old journalist and author of more than twenty bestsellers also tells of her long journey to developing a good relationship with her own body. In puberty she found him too long and too thin and her breasts too small. She knows today that she was lucky: “There was no internet. No gel nails, no one-hour eyebrow tutorials on YouTube, no Heidi Klum,” she reports in the “Apotheken Umschau”. “I can’t even imagine the war of the roses between my body and myself if the comparative printing press had turned the big Instagram Tiktok wheel back then.”

Beauty has to do with emotions

How beautiful women find themselves has a lot to do with their individual self-image and self-evaluation, explains Alexandra Martin, Professor of Clinical Psychology and Psychotherapy at the University of Wuppertal. Ultimately, the perception of appearance is the result of a large number of messages, she tells the health magazine: “It’s not just the width of the hips or the size of the lips. Put yourself in the role of observer. Then you might find that it’s beautiful , how people move, what emotions they show.”

