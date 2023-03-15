The table of hours of sleep by age I babies wake up at whatever not, children often call mom and dad in the middle of the nighte, teenagers would never want to go to bed (unless you don’t even want to get up in the morning), the elderly find it difficult to rest well. We spend about a third of our existence sleeping and a large part of our health depends on the quality of sleep because rest is important for the regulation of neuroendocrine, immune, cardiovascular functions and much more. But why do our sleep patterns change as we age? “Night rest is not a static phenomenon, but a dynamic one and its physiology can change in relation to gender and age, being affected by hormonal and constitutional factors” he explains Luigi Ferini Strambifull professor of Neurology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan. You don’t always sleep the same way and for the same amount of time in life but, let’s not worry, it’s completely normal.

The mechanisms of sleep: owls and larks Gene «Clock», light and body temperature are the three elements that regulate the circadian mechanism (sleep-wake) and the process of homeostasis (the balance of the organism with respect to the environment). The first is largely ggenetically determined and it is the internal biological clock that tells us when to go to sleep and when to get up. In short, you are born owls (with a tendency to go to bed late) or larks (those who prefer to go to bed early) or normal (something in between). Light inhibits the release of melatonin (hormone that prepares the body for sleep): this is the reason why, in order to facilitate falling asleep, it is advisable to retire to a dark environment. Finally the body temperatureclosely related to the state of bio-vigilance, has its own circadian rhythm I know, with a minimum peak around 3.30 in the morning and a maximum at 15.30. “In the middle of the night there body temperature drops, consequently the attention drops and this is one of reasons for many road accidentsnot always attributable to alcohol and drugs. It is often falling asleep that gives away: at three in the morning the body requires rest and an individual should stay in bed and not roam the streets» specifies Ferini Strambi, who is also the head of the Sleep Medicine Center at the hospital San Raffaele of Milan. After all, those who work at night know it: they go into withdrawal from sleep at that very hour. See also High blood pressure at night could be a sign of an endangered brain in the elderly

The ideal sleeping hours for newborns At birth, babies do not follow the typical stages of sleep like adults but they begin rest actively (with a phase very similar to REM sleep, the one in which we dream) and then continue with a more peaceful sleep. A premature baby can complete the sleep cycle in just half the time of an adult. Circadian and homeostatic processes develop gradually and within six months the internal clock should be well established and synchronized with the surrounding world

How much sleep should children need As newborns get older, the amount of sleep they need decreases the composition of rest also changes: while the little ones spend 50% of their sleep in a REM-like state, this time decreases to 25% by the age of two. REM sleep is greatest in the stage of life when the brain is most plastic and when connections are formed most rapidly. But why do children often wake up at night? «In the youngest, the cyclical alternation of non-REM sleep and REM sleep is shorter than that of adults and lasts 50-60 minutes against 90-100. This is why the child can wake up even after only an hour of rest, when the cycle ends and sleep becomes more fragile» adds the expert. Establishing a correct routine by always going to bed at the same time, avoiding the lights, keeping the TV away from the bedroom are strategies that can help correct sleep management.

The Ideal Sleep Hours for Teens (And Why They Don’t Stick To It) The most dramatic change in sleep occurs during adolescence. And not only for chats and social engagements, which also contribute to delaying the time of falling asleep. In this period of life the hands of sleep can move up to two hours ahead, with serious consequences in the management of the day. The neurologist explains: «For physiological reasons, melatonin is released later in teenagers and at that age we tend to be owls. The most evident result is that the boys, having to get up early to go to school, sleep little. A study that we have not yet published, conducted together with the University of Insubria on students from Varese and its province, showed that adolescents sleep between 6 and 6 and a half hours against the recommended average of 9: a worrying fact that has repercussions on the cognitive level. See also Happiness, a word to remember: even in the time of Covid

The hours of sleep needed for adults After the age of 20, the biological clock settles down and it is the moment in which it becomes clearer whether an individual is an owl or a lark. Although sleep is affected by extreme individuality, for most people sleeping well is equivalent to 7/8 hours per night (although there are short dormitories, those who wake up rested after 4/5 hours). However, this is precisely the period of great social, family and work commitments and many report the difficulty in reaching the goal of the recommended rest. Compensating with big weekend sleeps doesn’t seem like a great idea: you apparently get more rest, but you actually wake up worse because the extra time is made up of REM sleep, where the brain is in great activity. «A study conducted in Scandinavia – underlines Ferini Strambi – has shown that when there is a weekend recovery sleep there is greater protection from cardiovascular complications than when there is no. However, the rule that one should follow the rhythm of one’s sleep without making exceptions remains unchanged, not even on Sundays ».