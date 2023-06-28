How soon can we eat expired food? Here is the answer

The expiry date shown on the packaging of a food product accompanied by the words “best before” or “best before” is the most important information for understanding when to consume expired food and when instead it is necessary to throw it away.

However, expired products are not always dangerous to eat. In some cases they can be safely consumed and thus also large food wastes are avoided. How to understand after how long we can eat expired food? Let’s find out together.

Expiration date of food products and fight against waste

Only 37% of Italian consumers know the difference between the two terms “best before” and “best before”. This inevitably results in a huge amount of food waste, because not all expired foods are unsafe to eat and should be thrown away. To simplify the concept as much as possible, we can say that the wording “best before” refers to safety, while the acronym “best before” indicates quality.

Therefore, if a food product has an expiry date followed by the wording “use by” it means that the food must absolutely not be eaten after the expiry date because it poses a danger to health and there is a risk of food poisoning.

On the other hand, if the expiry date is followed by the words “best before” it means that that food product, if properly stored, can be eaten after the expiry date, because that date is only a guideline, not a rigid obligation.

Expired foods you can eat

An expired product that bears the words “best before” is not necessarily dangerous or no longer edible. Let’s think, for example, of non-fresh products, those not kept in the fridge, but which are in the home pantry, after how long can we eat expired foods without running any health risks?

Expired sauces, spices and herbs can be consumed up to 6 months after the expiration date stated. The same goes for expired drinks. Expired frozen products can be eaten up to two months after the expiration date. Preserves and jams can be eaten without problems up to two months after they expire.

Expired eggs can be eaten up to 7 days after the expiration date, but only cooked and not raw.

Pasta and biscuits can be eaten without problems even two months after the expiry date shown on the package.

Expired powdered food products can be consumed up to 6 months after the expiration date shown on the packaging.

How to understand if an expired product is still edible?

You can do the smell and visual appearance test, i.e. carefully analyze the smell of the food and its visual appearance (whether or not there are abnormal stains and color changes) to understand if that product still retains the characteristics starting point or deterioration is already in progress and therefore there is a risk of food poisoning and it is better to throw it away in the organic waste bin.

From now on, when you put food back in the pantry, take care not to throw away all expired food, but first check the wording and do the smell and visual test to avoid unnecessary food waste.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

