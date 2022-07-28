news“>

I believe that you who have experienced the budding period of button mobile phones to smart phones must have heard of HTC Wildfire, Desire, Butterfly series models, or even bought them. In 2011, HTC created its own HTC mobile phone brand, and its market share once topped 11%. . In this regard, some netizens discussed “how strong HTC was back then”, which caused heated discussions.

A netizen pointed out in a PTT post, “How fierce was HTC when it was the strongest? It is said that the global market share was 20%? ePrice Price Comparison King “The market share performance of Taiwan’s top ten mobile phone brands in June, HTC has no way to squeeze into the top ten, it is obvious that HTC has withdrawn from the ranks of competing smart phones.

▲HTC’s share in the mobile phone market has dropped significantly, which is far worse than the grand occasion decades ago. (Photo/NOWnews data photo)

As soon as the post came out, many netizens who had experienced the heyday of HTC left messages one after another.“It’s not an exaggeration! It’s just three TSMCs”, “The heyday was the dichotomy between Apple and HTC, what do you think!”, “It used to be either iPhone or HTC! Samsung didn’t rise at all at that time”, “HTC is really a pity, it was a good hand at the time to say”, “At that time, I met several Japanese customers who held HTC in their hands…”, “The specifications were too poor…. Directly by other cards Seriously overtaking”, “It was not the Android camp and Apple before! It was Apple and HTC! You know how strong it was back then.” And in fact,In the heyday of HTC mobile phones, the share price of HTC once soared to 1,300 yuan, which is 2.5 times more than the current price of 504 yuan for TSMC., If TSMC is now said to be a protector of the country, then you can imagine how amazing HTC was back then, and many people also lamented that HTC’s follow-up development is a pity, unable to get a share of the current generation of smartphones. However, despite the poor development of the mobile phone market, HTC has been betting resources on the Virtual Reality business in recent years, and its future development is worth looking forward to. (Editor: Zhang Jiazhe)





