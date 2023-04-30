How the 1200 Calorie Diet Works | try now

What to eat and in what quantities to be able to obtain all the benefits associated with the 1200 calorie diet. What we need to lose weight in health and taste.

You know the 1200 calorie diet? It is a series of useful indications aimed at making us take precisely this quantity of kcal on a daily basis. Even better if we manage to burn more, because this is the most suitable method to lose weight.

The 1200 calorie diet obviously includes only natural and healthy products, which are good for your health and which are rich in nutrients. We talk about mineral salts, fibers, vitamins, proteins, antioxidants…

And the 1200 calorie diet will also ensure that we do not give up the taste and flavor that we so much want. However, it is obvious that we will always have to go first to an expert nutritionist or dietician, because there is no more suitable figure to give us a more precise scheme and the right advice.

There are precise quantities that must be respected with this diet, as well as a specific type of food.

1200 calorie diet, what to eat and how it works

The scheme to be distributed is the following:

verdure 200 g;

fruit 150g;

cereals (rice, pasta, bread – preferably wholemeal – barley) 5-70 g.

The breakfast directions are easy to follow. We will have to bring a sugar-free coffee to the table in the morning with a fresh seasonal fruit, or a bowl of milk with 50 g of cereals.

For lunch, pasta or brown rice must not be missing. Wholemeal, as mentioned, because they have a greater quantity of fibres, in doses of 50 g for women and 70 g for men.

The dressing must be light and a sauce or fresh cherry tomatoes or tuna are fine. Or 40 grams of dried legumes, or various vegetables.

At dinner we must then prefer white meat, oily fish and once also salmon, for this diet which should be continued between one and two weeks. The foods to eat are:

turkey;

rabbit;

pollo;

sole;

trout;

European bass;

bresaola;

light cheeses;

various vegetables;

fresh vegetables.

With dressing represented by lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, aromatic herbs and spices. Finally, we add lots of water to all this, to always stay well hydrated and to enjoy the benefits of an active metabolism.