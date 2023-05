Anyone who claims to “sleep like a baby” usually means that they have had a quiet and restful night. But parents know that the reality is very different. Sleeping on the side of newborns is often more reminiscent of a fever trip. If the child starts crying at night, the parents are also startled. Breasts, bottles or pacifiers are quickly brought to bear and dry diapers pulled under the baby’s bottom. All of this still drowsy and correspondingly jittery.