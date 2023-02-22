The secret of longevity has haunted humans since civilization existed. Today it is in particular the technological elites of Silicon Valley who invest billions of dollars in trying to understand how to live longer, perhaps because the limits of the body are the only ones that the new masters of the world cannot overcome (here the investigation by New Yorker who tells about it). Science communicator and essayist Dan Buettner he chose a cheaper and more immediate approach: he went to see what the longest-lived peoples on earth have in common. The areas where there is a high rate of centenarians or centenarians, called by the experts “blue zones”, there are five and one of them is in Italy: the province of Nuoroin Sardinia (in particular Barbagia di Seulo, where there is the highest concentration of centenarians in the world), the island of Okinawa in Japan and that of Ikaria in Greece, the peninsula of nicoyan in Costa Rica, the city of Loma Linda in California (where a community of Seventh-day Adventist believers live). Buettner, as he recounts on his website Bluezones.com, analyzed the local populations with a group of doctors, anthropologists, demographers and epidemiologists and found that they have 9 things in common:

1. They move naturally. “They don’t train, they don’t run marathons and they don’t join the gym. Instead, they live in environments that constantly push them to move without thinking about it. They cultivate gardens and have no mechanical conveniences for work in the house and in the garden» writes Buettner. They also spend a lot of time outdoors in low-polluted environments.

2. They give meaning to their lives. “Okinawans call it “Ikigai” and Nicoyans “plan de vida”; for both it translates into “because I wake up in the morning”. Knowing the meaning of one’s existence is worth up to seven more years of life expectancy» according to Buettner.

3. They know how to reduce speed. “Even people in blue zones suffer from stress. Stress leads to chronic inflammation, associated with all major age-related diseases. What the longest-lived people in the world have compared to us are routines to de-stress.” They also all have a relaxed approach to work.

4. They eat in moderation. Buettner calls it the 80% rule: Stop eating when your stomach is 80% full. «The 20% difference between the absence of hunger and the feeling of satiety can make the difference between losing weight or gaining it. People in blue zones eat their smallest meal in the late afternoon or early evening and then stop eating for the rest of the day. Breakfast (or lunch) is usually the most important meal. Consuming most of the calories in the first part of the day supports circadian rhythms, the body’s innate clock, and causes the body to metabolise them better, avoiding the accumulation of fat and sugar spikes.

5. They consume a lot of legumes. All the populations of the blue zones have a semi-vegetarian diet particularly rich in legumes. “95% of calories come from plants and only 5% from animal products,” explains Buettner. “Beans, including broad beans, soybeans and lentils, are the cornerstone of most centenarian diets. Meat, especially pork, is consumed on average only five times a month. Blue Zone diets are also high in nuts, almonds, pistachios, hazelnuts, and cashews or other similar types of seeds.

6. They drink (moderately) wine and avoid tobacco.“Inhabitants of all Blue Zones (except Adventists) drink alcohol in moderation and regularly. Moderate drinkers outlive non-drinkers. The trick is to drink 1-2 glasses a day (preferably Sardinian Cannonau wine), with friends and/or with food. And no, you can’t save for the whole week and drink 14 glasses on Saturday,” writes Buettner. Cannonau is rich in antioxidants.

7. They cultivate a sense of belonging. Almost all of the centenarians Buettner studied have some kind of faith. “The confession doesn’t seem to matter. Research shows that attending religious services four times a month adds 4-14 years of life expectancy,” he explains.

8. They have significant emotional relationships. “Centenarians in the Blue Zones put family first. This means keeping elderly parents and grandparents nearby or in the home (this also reduces the sickness and death rates of children in the home). They commit to a partner (which can add up to 3 years of life expectancy) and invest in their children with time and love,” says Buettner.

9. They live in communities that foster healthy behaviors. “The longest-lived people in the world chose, or were born, into social circles that support healthy behaviors; Okinawans create “moais,” groups of five friends who are committed to each other for life,” he writes.

To live (well) up to 100 years or more «you must have won the genetic lottery». But – argues Buettner – even those who do not have genes out of the ordinary can live up to 90 years remaining relatively fit, if he adopts the lifestyles of the blue areas. Starting with nutrition. «According to some research – summarizes the Washington Post -, genetics account for about 25% of a person’s lifespan, with diet, environment, exercise and other lifestyle factors making up the rest. Studies show that even if you only start improving your diet after middle age, it can still add a decade or more to your life expectancy.