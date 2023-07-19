How the disease affects his life

Popular singer Robbie Williams recently revealed that he has struggled with dysmorphophobia for years. How does she express herself to him and how does the star deal with his illness?

About 1 million in Germany alone suffer from the so-called disfigurement syndrome, with women being affected more often than men. What may seem incomprehensible to others is a real agony for those affected. “I suffer from dysmorphophobia,” says Williams. “On top of that, I can sometimes be 40+ pounds overweight. So you can imagine what my psyche sees. Either way it’s a bloody disaster.”

Robbie Williams’ body dysmorphophobia

With the successful singer, it was mainly the weight that bothered him over the years. After being seen with a few pounds for a few years, he suddenly lost weight drastically – so much that fans were even worried about his health. But the weight loss did not bring the desired satisfaction. Because of the dysmorphophobia, the singer immediately finds the next problem: “Right now I’m thin, but the way I am, I think: ‘Great Rob, you managed to get thin and now you’re old’ . A sentence that best describes the syndrome: Accepting and loving oneself and being satisfied with one’s appearance seems simply impossible. “I could write a book about sheer self-loathing when it comes to my body image. About the ugliness of feeling ugly.”

“The struggle is real, the sadness is shocking. I’ve had them all my life. And it won’t go away,” explains Robbie Williams, adding that he didn’t just want to “free himself” with his honest post, but maybe he can help other affected people.

Dysmorphophobie Definition

Body dysmorphic disorder is a disorder of physical self-awareness. Affected people are convinced that they are ugly and find extreme blemishes on various parts of the body: Sometimes it’s the nose, sometimes the skin or the ears, alleged hair loss or the physique in general and the problems are not noticeable to outsiders. It is not uncommon for those affected to be very attractive.

The problem often shows up first during puberty, a difficult period of life as we know. The causes of dysmorphophobia are different. It can be false ideals of beauty that have been instilled in the person (often through the media) or bullying at school.

Symptoms are not only that those affected find themselves ugly, because almost everyone has one or the other to expose themselves. This is why the body image disorder is often recognized too late. However, if checking the outside becomes extreme (over an hour in front of the mirror, constant checking in the shop window or the display of the mobile phone, frequent inquiries from friends), you should prick up your ears. The body schema disorder should be treated, because it can certainly end in frequent cosmetic surgeries, which ultimately will not bring satisfaction – a never-ending cycle.

