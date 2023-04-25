how the new Nutriscore ranks drinks

Drinking whole milk will be valued in the same way as a carbonated drink such as Coke zero. This at least if you want to follow the indications of Nutriscore, the traffic light nutritional label, introduced in France six years ago and which the European Union could adopt at Community level making it mandatory in all Member States. At the moment, the Nutriscore has been adopted in 7 European countries, including Germany, Spain and the Netherlands, and is updated regularly by a scientific committee. The latest update is about drinks.

Punish the sugars

As reported by the Belgian newspaper Le Soir, the companies that have adhered to the protocol, by affixing the Nutriscore to foods on a voluntary basis, have two years ahead of them to possibly adapt the composition of the drinks, while the new companies that decide to adhere will be directly assigned the letter based on the calculations already made. In this context, the only one that is certainly guaranteed the green A (the level considered healthiest) is mineral water, which is essential for our body. On the other hand, juices and soft drinks will be punished above all, based on the amount of added sugar present. The greater the quantity of the latter, the more we go towards a “punitive” color, such as yellow (C), orange (D) and red (E). A carbonated drink, such as Coca Cola Zero, for example, should be given a C.

Milk and its derivatives

For fruit juices, their composition will also be fundamental, to establish whether we can speak of pure juice, concentrate, nectar or smoothies. A peculiar case is that of milk-based drinks, such as yoghurt or already blended latte. A minimum milk threshold, equal to 80%, will be required in order to be included in this category of products. Also in this case the quantity of sugars or sweeteners will be decisive. The article reveals that a better evaluation (B) will be attributed to skimmed and semi-skimmed products compared to whole milk, which should have a worse note. “The future C of whole milk must not compromise its great nutritional value,” underlined Laurence Doughan, expert in nutrition policy at the Spf Institute of Public Health of Belgium, specifying that “the fat it contains presents no real risk for Health“. The expert then highlighted other added values ​​of this product: its ability to be ultra-competitive both in terms of costs and nutritional intake, given that it contains calcium, animal proteins and iodine at the same time. All essential elements, especially for children, adolescents and pregnant women.

Tricolor opposition

Nonetheless, the letter attributed to a drink considered by many nutritionists essential for growth, will find itself on the same level as a carbonated drink, devoid of any contribution to health. At the moment the “votes” of the Nutri-score are attributed to agri-food companies that decide to join it on a voluntary basis. While some giants such as Nestlé have decided to apply it, other agri-food giants continue to strenuously oppose it, such as Coca Cola or the Italian Ferrero. Italy is also aligned with this “sideways” position, with the government of Giorgia Meloni continuing the position already adopted by the previous governments led by Giuseppe Conte and Mario Draghi. “At the moment, European legislation does not allow it to be made mandatory, but it will soon change to make a complementary nutritional labeling system mandatory as part of the Farm to Fork strategy,” said Laurence Doughan with conviction.

Evolving grades

In addition to France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Holland, Germany and Spain (EU members) have so far joined, together with Switzerland. Being part of this “nutrition club” can also have its advantages, for example contributing with studies and insights, in order to make decisive changes in the attribution of letters / colors. “Since its conception in 2014, it was expected that the methodology would evolve according to scientific progress, experience and markets,” explained Serge Hercberg, the inventor of the traffic light label, in a dedicated France Inter podcast to the topic. According to the father of Nutriscore, this tool has been refined, correcting inconsistencies, as in the case of olive oil which was less healthy than an aspartame soda, given that its fat intake was calculated on the basis of 100 grams. An incredible amount compared to real daily consumption. Last autumn, for example, the seven countries that decided to apply the label attributed a greater value to foods rich in Omega3 (such as fatty fish and vegetable oils), while they chose to penalize meat-based foods red. Demonstrating that the label is not static, but evolves based on the contents and priorities of those who decide to adopt it.







