An international research team has demonstrated in laboratory tests that a mix of natural substances is able to push the metabolism to transform white fat into brown fat. Scientists hope it will be effective in tackling the epidemic of overweight and obesity.

And mix Of natural molecules is able to promote the conversion of the white fat (the one related to extra kilos) in brown fat or TAB, which is mainly involved in thermogenesis, i.e. the production of heat in the presence of low temperatures. Simply put, these substances catalyze the fat burning that accumulate and turns them into energy available to the body. The discovery, based on preliminary results, was made in mouse models (topi) and will also have to be confirmed in humans, but the affinity of the metabolic processes between the two species suggests that it may be effective.

To determine that the mix of natural substances pushes the metabolism to convert white fat into brown fat was an international research team led by scientists from the University of Rome “Tor Vergata”, who collaborated closely with colleagues from the Cardiovascular Endocrinology Laboratory of the IRCCS San Raffaele, from the Department of Translational Medical Sciences of the Federico II University of Naples, of the “Miller” School of Medicine of the University of Miami and of the Saint Camillus International University of Health Sciences. The scientists, coordinated by Professor David Della Morte Canosci, professor at the Department of Systems Medicine of the Roman University, reached their conclusions after conducting some experiments with a specific murine fibroblast cell line (3T3-L1).

In essence, they tested the ability of these compounds to counteract theadipogenesi bianca (the accumulation of white fat) in favor of the formation of brown fat. To do this they exposed the fibroblasts of mice to a group of micronutrients defined as A5+ e polyphenols. Among the compounds involved lo zincl’onochiolochrome, lo pterostilbene, the politadine. To polyphenols, as indicated by the Humanitas Institutecan be generically attributed multiple beneficial propertiesas capacity antioxidants, anti-inflammatoryantibacterial, antiparasitic, cytotoxic, antipruritic and the ability to “keep the cholesterol. By analyzing the cell cycle through various methods, such as qRT-PCR, Western Blot and Oil Red O, Professor Della Morte Canosci and colleagues observed that the administration of the mix of substances was able to “significantly reduce the accumulation of lipids in the adipocytes compared to control cells”, moreover inhibits cell proliferation during the most important phase of the differentiation of adipocytes (the cells that welcome the fat droplets). The scientists also found that the compound “significantly reduces the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines” such asinteleuchina 6 (IL-6) and the leptinthus promoting the transformation into brown fat.

“After 10 days of observation and analysis, it emerged that this mix of natural molecules significantly reduced the accumulation of intracellular lipids compared to the cell sample used as a control. Similarly, SIRT500 inhibited the proliferation of adipocytes and the release of pro-inflammatory molecules, such as interleukin-6 and leptin, the hormone responsible for the feeling of hunger. More impressively, the compound promoted the ‘transformation’ of ‘white’ fat into ‘brown’ by increasing the expression levels of certain genes linked to ‘good’ fat, such as UCP1,” he said in a statement. a press release from Professor Della Morte Canosci. According to experts, the natural compound, of which a formulation already exists on the market, could be effective in countering theongoing overweight and obesity epidemicbut it must be remembered that these are preliminary results obtained on mouse cells, therefore all the necessary confirmations are needed through ad hoc clinical studies.

“We have demonstrated how an all-natural compound can help prevent some cellular processes associated with obesity, mainly by reducing the accumulation of lipids and increasing the browning of fats”, explained Francesca Pacifici of the IRCCS San Raffaele in Rome, co-author of the study “However, our results suggest the need to carry out further studies on the subject to fully understand how to make the most of the natural molecules tested as a treatment against obesity”, commented the expert. In previous studies, the compounds contained in the mix have also shown benefits on the functioning of the metabolism and in the fight against neurodegenerative diseases. The details of the research “A Novel Mix of Polyphenols and Micronutrients Reduces Adipogenesis and Promotes White Adipose Tissue Browning via UCP1 Expression and AMPK Activation” have been published in the scientific journal Cells.