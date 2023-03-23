The key date on the Superbonus is the March 29. That day will arrive in the Chamber in the Chamber the decree of the government. Which will widen the shirts compared to the first choices of the executive. And he will have to find a solution for the problem loans. That could come through compensation and the F24. For the villas there is the idea of ​​an extension from June 30th al September 30th of the deadline for concluding the expense and deducting it. Which will be valid for those who have concluded, by last September 30that least the 30% some jobs. But there are other novelties: self-certifications for transfers in the event of unpaid advances. The extension for seismic construction sites. And compensation with contributions. Today the vote in the finance commission in Montecitorio is scheduled.

110% and single-family homes

The extension to September for detached houses should cost approx 2 billion euros. Postponement further than the date of June 30th it will serve to give relief to construction sites that have accumulated delays. But it will be necessary to certify the 30% of the work already done. On problem loans, he explains today The sun 24 hoursthe banks are willing to resume purchases for a total total amount equal to 5-6 billion of Euro. The Ministry of Economy and Finance for now does not seem to appreciate the solution of the F24. The mechanism that provided for the conversion of problem loans into government bonds was also difficult. Henry Zanettiadviser to the minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, had hypothesized to use them only in favor of banks “that have actually absorbed, concretely with purchases and not only with purchase commitments, a truly significant portion of their potential fiscal capacity”.

The solution for 2022 expenses

It is not excluded that this could be the path to take. Meanwhile, we are moving towards a solution also on the expenses related to the 2022as well as for the residual installments not used of the deductions of 2020 he was born in 2021. An amendment by the rapporteur, Andrea DeBertoldideposited in the commission provides, in fact, that the communication to the Revenue Agency of the transfer of credits from superbonus to 110% to banks, financial intermediaries, insurance companies, companies belonging to a banking group, can also be made before the conclusion of the transfer agreement. The proposed modification should, however, be integrated and the hypothesis is that the term of March 31 currently scheduled for communication is postponed to November 30th.

Free transfers

Finally, the go-ahead – which will be ratified with tomorrow’s vote in the commission – with a guaranteed discount and transfer for the former Iacpthe non-profit organization. But also for the architectural barriers and the earthquake area. And the solution should also arrive, through self-certification, in the case of work that has not yet begun, for free construction. On the variants in progress, on the other hand, there will be no effects regarding the assignment of credits and invoice discounts. In this way, differentiated regimes will not arise in the event of changes. According to the law a Cilas communicated before February 16th it is possible to hook another one to vary its content. In this case, according to an amendment, for the deadlines we look at the first communication and not at the others. This decision is reflected in the condominium resolutions. Even in the event of a new resolution after the initial one, the terms and the discounts on the invoice do not change.

Read on about Open

Read also: