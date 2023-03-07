Three rates instead of four. A ceiling on deductions in relation to 730. And save up to 1.100 euros per year for income brackets. This is the tax reform of the Meloni government which according to the Deputy Minister of Economy Maurice Leo it will arrive in the council of ministers in mid-March. Not only that: the executive is thinking about overcoming Irap and new taxation mechanisms for businesses. Through the reduction of tax credits. While the approach to tax assessment will also change. Business controls will split in two. For the smaller ones there will be a two-year arrangement with creditors. For the large ones, the aim is to coordinate the cooperative compliance. With a lower access threshold and a more advantageous reward system. “We will start a process of reducing the tax burden,” said Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti. The reduction will be a ‘gradual process’.

Four to three income brackets

The main novelty of the system is the personal income tax with four to three income brackets. With relative reduction of the rates. Last year, the Draghi government had already reduced brackets and rates from five to four in an attempt to make the main state tax, which guarantees almost half of its revenue, more equitable. And that weighs almost exclusively on employees. The ministry’s study group has come up with a number of proposals. Currently, Italian taxpayers are divided into four brackets. The first is that of 15 thousand euros of incomesubjected to a levy of 23%.

Then there’s that from 15 to 28 thousand euroswith a withdrawal of 25%. And 28 to 50 thousand you arrive at 35%. Over i 50 mila the rate is at 43%. The messenger anticipates today that the main hypothesis sees a merger between the two central brackets. With savings for those who earn between 28 and 50 thousand euros. According to the first calculations, those with an income of 20 thousand euros would have a relief from 100 euros per year. With an income of 35 mila the Irpef cut would amount to 400 euro. Who earns 50 thousand euros instead would save up to 700 euro of taxes.

savings and deductions

Who gets to 60 thousand euros it would save instead 1.140. But for those who are in the two brackets, there are also plans to introduce a more advantageous rate 20%. In the majority there are also more radical proposals. Like that of Forza Italia. Who would like to reduce the rate of 43% by ten points. The reform will focus on Family Quotient. A system that taxes citizens taking into account the number of dependent children. To recover the lost revenue, a review and reduction of tax breaks, deductions and deductions will be used. Which by now amount to over 600 billion. And which, Leo pointed out, «about Cuban 156 billion» of lost income.

«There you can intervene. If you do a careful review, you can find the resources to better calibrate the rates”. The Draghi executive has covered with 7 billion the previous rate reduction. The Meloni government will try to go further. According to the Preliminary balance of the state budget released by the Mef in 2022 income tax led to the treasury coffers 205.8 billion euros. Of these 81 approximately come from public sector employees e 85,6 by private sector employees. The total tax revenue in the 2022 they have been 544.5 billion. VAT, paid by final consumers, is valid 171.6 billion.

